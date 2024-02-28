Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of the MLS:

🔷 Once a Sounder, Always a Sounder 🔷 On Thursday, @OzzieAlonso will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Sounder. Join us on Saturday as we honor him at @LumenField. 📝https://t.co/rszHtV0P4P pic.twitter.com/S1gjQffsl1 —Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) February 27, 2024

There will be a special ceremony before Saturday's game against Austin F.C. to honor him. Despite having played the last five seasons with Minnesota United (2019-2021) and Atlanta United (2022-23) the midfielder played his first ten seasons with The Green Deliriumwhere he made 339 appearances.

Jaír Collahuazo is already in New York to undergo medical checkups, he will join the Red Bull group and then have his new club. The president of Emelec will travel these days to sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/CC3J3jAWgg — Andrés Illingworth (@aillingworth96) February 28, 2024

🚨Joaquín Pereyra's transfer to New England Revolution of the MLS fell through: the clubs were unable to agree on certain aspects of the transfer and, for now, the attacker will remain at Atlético Tucumán. ❌ pic.twitter.com/2yxQxVjgub — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 27, 2024

Gerald Taylor and Warren Madrigal were eyed by MLS teams https://t.co/W72G2x5kPO — The Nation (@nacion) February 29, 2024

“For a few days now they have been asking about the issue of conditions and we have analyzed the possibilities. In the MLS there is a team more interested than another, but I am not going to give the name until I have the offer in hand.”said Jonathan Deartefrom the agency Dearte Sports.

This 12-year story could come to an end… Marco Reus would remain a free agent this summer, Borussia Mönchengladbach and MLS clubs are interested in him, knowing that BVB could not renew him. pic.twitter.com/hYtLl3SyQM — Paulina García Robles (@paugr) February 28, 2024

He Borussia Monchengladbach is the most interested in bringing him into their ranks, but from the MLS They are already pressing. Although the names of the franchises that are looking for him were not revealed, it is a fact that they will make an attempt to sign him.