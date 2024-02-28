The 2024 season of the Major League Soccer It has already started, but the teams still have the possibility of making signings to fight for the title.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of the MLS:
The Cuban will sign a one-day contract to formally retire as a member of the Seattle Sounders on Thursday, the team announced.
There will be a special ceremony before Saturday's game against Austin F.C. to honor him. Despite having played the last five seasons with Minnesota United (2019-2021) and Atlanta United (2022-23) the midfielder played his first ten seasons with The Green Deliriumwhere he made 339 appearances.
It was confirmed that the young center back of the Emelec from Ecuador would be transferred in the next few hours to New York Red Bulls. The Ecuadorian, barely 17 years old, had been standing out in the lower divisions of the South American club. The defender is already in the United States to undergo medical checkups and later be announced as an official reinforcement.
According to a report by Sports worldthe veteran defender of Barcelona He has been thinking about signing for a team for a long time. MLS and there is a chance he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has also had the opportunity to think about Saudi Arabia, but he prefers the United States, the same media detailed.
The Argentine midfielder was close to reaching the New England RevolutionHowever, in the end his pass fell, which caused him to harshly criticize the Atlético Tucumánindicating that the relationship with managers is broken.
According to the newspaper The nationthe MLS He is waiting for both players of the Saprissa Sports of Costa Rica, being observed during a match of the CONCACAF Champions League.
“For a few days now they have been asking about the issue of conditions and we have analyzed the possibilities. In the MLS there is a team more interested than another, but I am not going to give the name until I have the offer in hand.”said Jonathan Deartefrom the agency Dearte Sports.
As revealed by Santi Aounaa specialist in the transfer market, the 34-year-old German has not yet renewed with the Borussia Dortmund and he is in a position to negotiate freely with other teams, since his contract ends in June 2024.
He Borussia Monchengladbach is the most interested in bringing him into their ranks, but from the MLS They are already pressing. Although the names of the franchises that are looking for him were not revealed, it is a fact that they will make an attempt to sign him.
The Chilean nationalized Argentine midfielder renewed his contract with the Royal Salt Lakewhich expires until December 2026 with options to extend until 2027 or 2028.
The Belgian, whose contract with Manchester City expires next season, has expressed his preference to join the MLS instead of opting for an exotic league like Saudi Arabia. Sources close to the midfielder indicate that he welcomes the possibility of trying his luck in the United States.
