The 2023 season of the Major League Soccer concluded with the title of Columbus Crew SCwhich prevented Los Angeles FC win the two-time championship MLS Cup. With the championship over, the clubs are already preparing for the 2024 campaign, announcing some departures and arrivals, but they are also full of rumors.
Here are the latest news from the MLS:
The French goalkeeper became the new signing of Los Angeles FCafter eleven years with him Tottenham from England.
The 2018 world champion terminated his contract with the Spurs signing for a season with LAFC.
According to the newspaper Super Sportsthe Guatemalan forward will leave the Royal Salt Lake of the MLS after two years of stay, already having an arrangement with White Roosters of Querétaro from Mexico.
Atlético San Luis Mexico wants to shine again, so it's making some interesting moves. The Ivorian striker arrives from Portland Timbers of the MLSapart from the portal Halftime reported that he arrives as a free agent with a two-year contract.
The Bomber has sounded for Chivas and Blue Crossthere is also the possibility of renewing with Los Angeles FC of the MLS.
And now it is mentioned that the Mexican World Cup player would be in negotiations to return with the Real society from Spain, a club where he became an idol a few years ago.
It was the Spanish journalist Jon Viñambres who released the information, also detailed that La Hiena has many more offers with a more attractive salary.
Whoever was for a long time the desire of the Chivas from Mexico is about to become a reinforcement of the Mexican too Rayados de Monterrey, as indicated by different media. Supposedly, the forward will arrive at the Sultana del Norte on a permanent transfer for seven million dollars plus bonuses, with a four-year contract.
The Mexican American of FC Cincinnati has also been rumored to go to Europe, more specifically with the Brentford from England.
The Uruguayan striker Sassuolo of Italy could be living its last moments with the black-green team, since several teams, mainly from the MLSwould be interested in him, starting with the New York Cityas reported by the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzo.
It was detailed that the NYCFC He would be asking the gunner on loan until June with an option to purchase.
He Real Valladolid from Spain has the French midfielder as transferable and although no formal offer has arrived, one of the clubs that has him on the agenda is Colorado Rapids. The next few weeks will be key to knowing what will happen with his future.
He Lanus of Argentina is close to finalizing the sale of the Argentine striker to Seattle Sounders. Although the operation is not yet closed, this weekend all parties came quite close to the number intended by the Garnetas well as in the payment method.
The left back left Los Angeles FC to join the Corinthians from Brazil. The Ecuadorian played five years in the MLS and LAFC He said goodbye with a dedication that included a video of several goals and his plays.
Chiquis was also wanted by FC Cincinnati and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands.
It is mentioned that America of Mexico would be after the signing of the Panamanian from Houston Dynamo. The midfielder is also of interest to the Seville from Spain for some time.
The forward of LAFC begins to sound for other clubs, as it is Tigers of Mexico and the Nice from France, but now they are also probing it from Saudi Arabia, specifically the Al-HilalThis is what the newspaper revealed le10sport. The same source indicates that the Gabonese would prefer to go to Saudi Professional League above the Liga MX and the Ligue 1.
The midfielder is about to return to the MLSsince it is followed by the Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids and Chicago Fire. The American had a notable stage with the AZ Alkmaar from the Netherlands.
He Portland Timbers sold the Colombian to Junior from Colombia, ending his four-year stay in Oregon.
“We would like to thank Yimmi for his contributions and commitment to the club over the last four seasons. He has been a true professional during his time in Portland. “We wish him all the best with the opportunity to return to a club with which he has a history and reunite with his family.”said the manager Ned Grabavoy.
New England Revolution re-signed the midfielder to a one-year contract for the 2024 season with an additional option for 2025.
“Boateng has been an important contributor to our offense and has been productive in our league throughout his career.”said the sports director Curt Onalfo.
The Argentine sounds strong to become an element of the Córdoba Workshops from Argentina, a club in which he was between 2020 and 2021.
Currently the forward wears the jersey of the Minnesota Unitedwith which he has a current contract until 2025.
He Strength of Brazil tries to sign the forward of the New York Red Bulls.
The intention of True It is taken to the extreme permanently, as revealed by the journalist Gustavo Guimaraes.
The helmsman, whose only experience as a first division coach was as an interim coach with the New York Red Bulls Last season, he agreed to terms with the D.C. United to become his coach, people close to the matter said Tuesday.
The tactician agreed to a guaranteed three-year contract, a person close to the Washington club said.
According to reports from HCH Television, Atlanta United He is interested in having the Honduran's services for the next campaign.
His representative has been evaluating the options available for the Catracho defender.
The 22-year-old central midfielder who plays in the Atlanta United appears as an option Central Rosary from Argentina.
“It is one of the names that is being worked on and although there is nothing concrete so far, the talks are very advanced”said an authoritative voice from the board of directors.
The Argentine was also tempted by the MLSHowever, he rejected an offer to continue wearing the colors of the Boca Juniors of his country.
The defender has a contract until June 2024 and although his compatriot supposedly Lionel Messi asked the Inter Miami to look for it, in the end they didn't get it.
