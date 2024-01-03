Here are the latest news from the MLS:

The 2018 world champion terminated his contract with the Spurs signing for a season with LAFC.

Rubio Rubín is the new forward of @Club_Queretaro. The 28-year-old Guatemalan will be direct competition in the Queretaro attack, he arrives with 2 goals scored in his last campaign in the MLS Let's remember that Ettson Ayon had a very poor campaign, 0 goals in 10 games (7 starts). pic.twitter.com/f7KK9299lt — Chome Moreno (@ChomeMoreno) January 2, 2024

Franck Boli arrived at Atlético San Luis after playing 31 games with the Portland Timbers of the United States. 7 goals

1 assist

1 thousand 527 minutes pic.twitter.com/enMDyiNz3O — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 2, 2024

You always return to the places where you were happy and @Real society wants to fulfill Carlos Vela's dream. Will their paths cross again? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/9CkjDUy4pq — Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) January 3, 2024

And now it is mentioned that the Mexican World Cup player would be in negotiations to return with the Real society from Spain, a club where he became an idol a few years ago.

It was the Spanish journalist Jon Viñambres who released the information, also detailed that La Hiena has many more offers with a more attractive salary.

BOMB!: Rayados reached an AGREEMENT for forward Brandon Vázquezhttps://t.co/kM34SgUo8p pic.twitter.com/9CQnSrVTOE — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) December 29, 2023

The Mexican American of FC Cincinnati has also been rumored to go to Europe, more specifically with the Brentford from England.

It was detailed that the NYCFC He would be asking the gunner on loan until June with an option to purchase.

The Colorado Rapids of the MLS have Mickaël Malsa on their agenda @realvalladolid. https://t.co/ewGY2ZPctA — Pucela Fichajes (@Pucela_Fichajes) January 2, 2024

🚨Seattle Sounders opened negotiations with Lanús to buy Pedro de la Vega (22 years old).

*️⃣The talks have just begun and the MLS club is bidding to keep “Pepo”.

*️⃣First reported by @Tiagobrandao_8 pic.twitter.com/qeoaEnYyB8 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 5, 2023

OFFICIAL: Diego Palacios (24) signs for #Corinthians. The Ecuadorian left-back signs with the team #Brasileirao after ending contract with #LAFC. It arrived in 2019 at #MLS and it has improved a lot. Key to win 1× #MLSCup and 2× Supporters' (1G + 13A/132 games). 🇪🇨🇧🇷✅️ pic.twitter.com/iUKODPBzUa — Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) January 2, 2024

Chiquis was also wanted by FC Cincinnati and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands.

'Ame' wants the best player in the Gold Cup! 🦅 América has shown a lot of interest in the Panamanian midfielder, Adalberto Carrasquilla, who shone in the last Gold Cup with his national team, and has already been linked to the team before. 🇵🇦#carrasquilla #America club pic.twitter.com/CUmPRELiPV — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) January 2, 2024

🚨 Various media report that Al-Hilal 🇸🇦 is very interested in Denis Bouanga, forward of #LAFC. pic.twitter.com/5tEQDgXaMy — Rincón MLS (@RinconMLS) January 3, 2024

Sources: MLS almost definitely next destination for USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as a departure from AZ Alkmaar is imminent. No deal done yet with a ton of teams interested, strongest of which includes: Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and more. pic.twitter.com/FnA0KoISMg — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 2, 2024

“We would like to thank Yimmi for his contributions and commitment to the club over the last four seasons. He has been a true professional during his time in Portland. “We wish him all the best with the opportunity to return to a club with which he has a history and reunite with his family.”said the manager Ned Grabavoy.

🏡 is still Foxborough for @Emaboateng 🫶 The #NERevs have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng to a one-year contract for 2024 @MLS season with an additional one-year club option for 2025. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) January 2, 2024

“Boateng has been an important contributor to our offense and has been productive in our league throughout his career.”said the sports director Curt Onalfo.

Franco Fragapane is one of few names to replace Rodrigo Garro at Talleres, per Canal Showsport. He's under contract with #MNUFC until 2025. pic.twitter.com/Yg5m2vzg2G — MNUFC NEWS (@mnufcnews) January 2, 2024

Currently the forward wears the jersey of the Minnesota Unitedwith which he has a current contract until 2025.

Brazilian side Fortaleza is negotiating the transfer of New York Red Bulls attacker Luquinhas. The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 70 matches for RBNY since joining in 2022. He scored 3 goals and assisted 4 last season. (@GdeGustavo83) #RBNY pic.twitter.com/KBvZ4nVSWh — MLS NETWORK (@mlsnetwork) January 2, 2024

The intention of True It is taken to the extreme permanently, as revealed by the journalist Gustavo Guimaraes.

Troy Lesesne has agreed to a three-year guaranteed contract to coach DC United. Details… #dcu #mls https://t.co/cfqQg0fSFB — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 2, 2024

The tactician agreed to a guaranteed three-year contract, a person close to the Washington club said.

🚨EXCL LVDD. I just told it on La Voz Del Deporte on Ultra FM and TDTV: There are two teams interested and already in talks to acquire the services of Denil Maldonado: •Atlanta United

• Houston Dynamo Both are in communication with the 'Kaiser's' agents. 🇭🇳 pic.twitter.com/wUqPu7vetf — De La Rocha (@AlvaroDLaRocha) January 2, 2024

His representative has been evaluating the options available for the Catracho defender.

#PassMarket | 🚨 If there are no unforeseen events, Franco Ibarra will become the first reinforcement of #RosarioCentral. pic.twitter.com/nAHKxikoXy — 🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Central Information (@InfCentraI) January 3, 2024

“It is one of the names that is being worked on and although there is nothing concrete so far, the talks are very advanced”said an authoritative voice from the board of directors.

I COULD PLAY NEXT TO MESSI! 😳 Lionel Messi would be trying to convince Marcos Rojo to join him at Inter Miami for the 2024 MLS season. pic.twitter.com/HyQ3BWPyaK — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) December 27, 2023

The defender has a contract until June 2024 and although his compatriot supposedly Lionel Messi asked the Inter Miami to look for it, in the end they didn't get it.