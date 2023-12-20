Here are the latest news from the MLS:

TFC has selected Tyrese Spicer with the No. 1 pick. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ffGe82bb7W — theScore (@theScore) December 19, 2023

“I think I can fit perfectly with the team, I think the fans will be able to enjoy my game because I am direct, I score goals, I am explosive. I think that John Herdman “He saw that in me.”were the words of the scorer to CBS Sports Great Goal.

🏆🏆 Introducing two-time MLS Cup winner and ninth head coach in club history, Caleb Porter! 🔵🔴 🫡⬇️ — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 19, 2023

“We are pleased with the outcome of this draft, as our goal was to maximize return on our first pick while adding some prospects with long-term potential.”said Ned Grabavoygeneral manager of the club.

With the 27th pick in the first round of the 2024 MLS Superdraft, FC Cincinnati has selected our very own Brian Schaefer!#HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/pPEQGyodWh — USF Men's Soccer (@USFMSOC) December 19, 2023

🚨 Jáder Obrian (28) is officially announced as a new player of the #Austin. The Colombian was the club's first choice in the draft and this week they will fix his contract 🇨🇴 👀 He arrives free after ending his contract with #Dallas 5 days ago pic.twitter.com/L7jRqWYUPU — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) December 14, 2023

With the 29th overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft pres. by @adidasfootballthe Columbus Crew select Jayden Da.#Crew96 | #GoColumbus pic.twitter.com/ZfjVvznkBU — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) December 19, 2023

Stays! 🖌️ Colombian Óscar Pareja renewed his contract with @OrlandoCitySC and will remain as manager of the club until 2025. pic.twitter.com/zhqJkWcIKw — Spanish MLS (@MLSes) December 19, 2023

“Óscar has been instrumental in what we are building and his leadership and dedication to winning championships has set an example for everyone at our club.”said the president Mark Wilf.

With the 49th pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, DC United select Aldair Sanchez from Sacramento Republic FC. pic.twitter.com/aA8T16jH9E — DC United (@dcunited) December 20, 2023

Welcome to Los Angeles, Miguel 💙🤍💛 We have acquired the player rights to forward Miguel Berry from Atlanta United. 📰: https://t.co/yjO4J0cxLc | @kinecta pic.twitter.com/lSkHvkeWdX — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 19, 2023

“We are excited to work with Miguel and look forward to adding his attacking experience to our squad”said Will Kuntzgeneral manager of the club.

With the 43rd pick, we've selected Anderson Rosa from the @UCF_MSoccer! Welcome to Colorado, @arosa_3 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tzewlUo5Ok — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) December 19, 2023

Everybody's favorite right back 🙌 Griffin Dorsey is your 2023 Fan Favorite!#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/wzGzexVyP3 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) December 18, 2023

Drafted by the local club! Congratulations to @beau_leroux for being selected 42nd overall in the @MLS SuperDraft today by the @SJEarthquakes 👏 #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/GI5fLayEhq — San José State Men's Soccer (@SanJoseStateMS) December 20, 2023

With the 20th pick of the 2024 MLS #SuperDraft we select Marcus Caldeira from West Virginia University! pic.twitter.com/7gY5AjkhB6 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) December 19, 2023

Likewise, the Spanish midfielder of the UNCWwas chosen by el Inter Miami in the third round of SuperDraft.