The 2023 season of the Major League Soccer concluded with the title of Columbus Crew SCwhich prevented Los Angeles FC win the two-time championship MLS Cup. With the championship over, the clubs are already preparing for the 2024 campaign, announcing some departures and arrivals, but they are also full of rumors.
Here are the latest news from the MLS:
This Tuesday the SuperDraft of the MLS 2024, where the number one selection was the Trinidadian striker. He was chosen by Toronto F.C.. The attacker has a record of 29 goals and 18 assists in 57 appearances at Lipscomb University in Nashville.
“I think I can fit perfectly with the team, I think the fans will be able to enjoy my game because I am direct, I score goals, I am explosive. I think that John Herdman “He saw that in me.”were the words of the scorer to CBS Sports Great Goal.
He was chosen as the new coach of the New England Revolution. The North American was already twice champion of the MLSwith Portland Timbers in 2015 and with Columbus Crew in 2020.
In it SuperDraft, Portland Timbers selected the winger from Georgetown University and the forward from the University of Louisville.
“We are pleased with the outcome of this draft, as our goal was to maximize return on our first pick while adding some prospects with long-term potential.”said Ned Grabavoygeneral manager of the club.
On the other hand, FC Cincinnati selected the defender from the University of South Florida with the club's first pick, as well as the midfielder from the University of Dayton in the second round.
Austin F.C. acquired the Colombian winger. The 28-year-old spent the last three seasons with city rival, FC Dallas. He scored 17 goals and distributed 13 assists in 94 games in the MLS.
As revealed by the journalist Augustus Caesar in Continental Radioin the next few hours the forward will receive a very important offer from the MLS to continue his career, since in Boca Juniors It has not had the desired continuity. The Argentine has a contract until December 2024.
The current champion of the MLS, Columbus Crewdecided to select the Duquesne University forward with the 29th pick in the first round of the SuperDraft of the MLS.
The runner-up LAFC selection of the goalkeeper from West Virginia University in the first round and the defenseman from Georgetown University in the second.
Orlando City SC and the Colombian have reached a new contractual agreement, extending their relationship until 2025.
“Óscar has been instrumental in what we are building and his leadership and dedication to winning championships has set an example for everyone at our club.”said the president Mark Wilf.
D.C. United has selected the defender of the Sacramento Republic FC with the 49th pick in the second round of the SuperDraft.
Los Angeles Galaxy announced that it acquired the rights to the striker Atlanta United in exchange for the second-round natural selection in the SuperDraft.
“We are excited to work with Miguel and look forward to adding his attacking experience to our squad”said Will Kuntzgeneral manager of the club.
Journalist Tom Bogert of TheAthletic reported that the current free agent and two-time winner of the MLS Cup is in the final stages of talks on a deal with the Inter Miami, although nothing is official yet. The naturalized American German midfielder comes from being a champion with the Columbus Crew.
The defender was chosen by Colorado Rapids with the 14th pick of the second round of the SuperDraftwhile the New York City FC chose the forward in the third round.
He Houston Dynamo retained the free agent defender after announcing that he had been renewed through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. The 24-year-old was out of contract after a great season in which he became the coach's first-choice right back Ben Olsen.
The midfielder was selected by San Jose Earthquakes in the second round of SuperDraft 2024. On the other hand, CF Montreal turned to the defenseman with the 10th overall pick.
He Brentford of England is making a final decision on whether to sign the striker from FC Cincinnatithis is what he revealed TEAMtalk. The Bees They are looking for another network breaker in the face of a possible exit from Ivan Toneyalthough the Mexican-American is also polled from Spain, Germany and France.
West Virginia's leading scorer was selected with the 20th overall pick by the Minnesota United.
Likewise, the Spanish midfielder of the UNCWwas chosen by el Inter Miami in the third round of SuperDraft.
He RC Lens of France will readjust its squad during the winter market. For this reason, the Italian portal Tuttomercato announced that the Argentine FC Cincinnati It would be one of his goals, since he has great technique, in addition to being very skilled in free throws.
According to the account FootballScouthe Lodz from Poland received an offer from the MLS by the goalkeeper. Negotiations are ongoing waiting for an amount greater than the 500 thousand dollars offered. The Slovak has a contract with the club until June 30, 2025.
The forward, who won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year award, is now in the big leagues, having officially signed with the Nashville SC. The link was carried out with an independent contract.
