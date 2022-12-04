Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

The midfielder is one of the club’s historical figures.

Official, confirmed. Celtic have signed Canadian defender Alistair Johnston on a 5-year deal. 🚨🟢 #CelticFC Johnston joins from Montreal—deal sealed and completed. pic.twitter.com/tFFjqD0m3x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022

“Although it was only one season together, it was one I won’t forget. It won’t just be the records we broke on the field that I will remember, but also the connection we built with the fans during that time. Thank you”wrote the defender.

The inter miami it will decide its future, without knowing if it will be contemplated or not.

Portuguese fullback João Moutinho leaves Orlando City in MLS as he’s set to join Serie A side Spezia Calcio. Deal done, signed and now completed. 🇵🇹🤝🏻 #transfers Moutinho has signed his contract with Spezia, it will be valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/0kPw9hoIWE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2022

The Portuguese posted a farewell message on Instagram on Wednesday before the move was made official.

“Thank you to everyone who was involved and made this journey so rewarding. I leave with my head held high knowing that I always gave my best for the team”could be read.

Sporting KC has re-signed Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza to one-year contracts. Zusi’s deal has an option for 2024. They each turned 36 this year. I talked to them both about the why — and instead used their answers about each other: https://t.co/agncCx9w02 —Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 2, 2022

Yesterday, #AtlantaUnited announced the addition of Derrick Etienne Jr. 🇭🇹 as a free agent until 2025 + possibility of 2026 and 2027. product of the academy #RBNY and with a brief stint in Cincinnati, he arrives after two years in Columbus where he won 2 🏆 and registered 12 ⚽ + 14 🅰️ in #MLS. pic.twitter.com/JqUSbQGCkC – Facu (@F_Fernandez22) December 2, 2022

The Haitian signs until the end of the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027.

Bryan Reynolds is considering a return back home to MLS, from which he left for AS Roma in 2021. The 21-year-old right back has interest from Real Salt Lake, and his former team, FC Dallas. He is currently on loan at Belgium’s KVC Westerlo. #RSL #DTID #MLS pic.twitter.com/S0Elt28nmq — MLS NETWORK (@mlsnetwork) December 2, 2022

According to the American media, F.C. Dallas Y Royal Salt Lake have expressed interest in the 21-year-old.

The player signed with NYRB II in 2021 and finished his second season as a professional this 2022.

🔹To replace Luis Suarez, l’OM suit with beaucoup d’attention the situation of Jhon Duràn 🇨🇴 (18 years old), who is one of the grossest sensations in MLS. (@Jeunesfooteux) #MercatOM #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/MKJARzdDFg – Infos OM (@InfosOM_) December 2, 2022

The Colombian is also on the radars of the Manchester Utd, Liverpool Y Atletico Madrid.

🆕 Javier Pastore is close to signing his separation from Elche 🇪🇸 and will once again be a free player. 👉 You must look for a club and in #Workshops Andrés Fassi confirmed that the doors are open. ℹ Has MLS offers. Is it time to turn around? pic.twitter.com/rTLcstHsfG — Workshops my passion 🇦🇷 (@TalleresMP) November 28, 2022

Your destiny could be MLSMexico, Brazil, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.