The 2022 Major League Soccer season came to an end with the championship of Los Angeles FC. And although for now the world has its eyes on the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the clubs of the North American league are already beginning to think about their moves for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
The Honduran renewed his contract with the Sporting Kansas Citywhich was announced through social networks.
The midfielder is one of the club’s historical figures.
After completing the participation Canada in the World Cup, the CF Montreal announced the transfer of the defender to Celtic F.C. of the premier league from Scotland. The operation will be effective as of January 1, 2023 and will be for five years.
“Although it was only one season together, it was one I won’t forget. It won’t just be the records we broke on the field that I will remember, but also the connection we built with the fans during that time. Thank you”wrote the defender.
The Mexican winger returned to the MLS after having been with Rayados de Monterrey in Mexico, thus terminating your loan.
The inter miami it will decide its future, without knowing if it will be contemplated or not.
The left back left the Orlando Citysince it was announced as a signing of the Spezia from Italy.
The Portuguese posted a farewell message on Instagram on Wednesday before the move was made official.
“Thank you to everyone who was involved and made this journey so rewarding. I leave with my head held high knowing that I always gave my best for the team”could be read.
The Sporting Kansas City it also renewed the contracts of the two players. The American winger renewed until 2023 with the option of one more year, while the Spanish defender signed for two years.
the captain of Barcelona He has already announced that he will not continue with the team once the current season of The leagueWell, he’s already in talks to go to the MLS with the inter miamiwho already has his place saved and only the signature would be missing.
atlanta united contract to the extreme as a free agent, after having been in the Columbus Crew the last campaign.
The Haitian signs until the end of the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027.
The defense of the AS Romacurrently on loan at the Westerlo from Belgium, is considering returning to the MLS. The American is reportedly looking to move away from Europe after a failed attempt to impress the Portuguese. Jose Mourinho.
According to the American media, F.C. Dallas Y Royal Salt Lake have expressed interest in the 21-year-old.
new york red bulls signed the U-19 national team defender from the USA on a three-year contract with an option for 2026.
The player signed with NYRB II in 2021 and finished his second season as a professional this 2022.
Several sources announce that the Olympic Marseille de France has in mind the 18-year-old striker from Chicago Firewho has a contract until June 2024.
The Colombian is also on the radars of the Manchester Utd, Liverpool Y Atletico Madrid.
Tuttomercato He shared that the future of the Argentine is not in Europe, since he is analyzing the termination of the contract with the Elche Spain, which renewed it just six months ago.
Your destiny could be MLSMexico, Brazil, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.
