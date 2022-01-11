The transfer market in Major League Soccer continues to be ‘hotter’ than ever. Each of the clubs is analyzing what could be their new reinforcements for the next tournament, to have greater aspirations to the long-awaited title.
Here we show you how they go the news of the most recent transfers in American competition.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The ‘bomb’ hiring for the following season in the MLS was that of the Italian Lorenzo Insigne. The player signed for the Toronto FC team and became the most expensive player in the final years of the competition.
The value of the transaction by the player was $ 12 million plus bonuses, an exorbitant amount recently seen in a transfer.
The week started with good news for FC Dallas fans. And is that the team made official the hiring of Nanu, who is 27 years old, and works as a central defender.
The Guinea-Bissau defender comes from Porto and is one of the best hires of the tournament that is about to start.
Although it is true that it has not yet been made official, the signing of the player Facundo Torres placeholder image he is more than tied up with Orlando City.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the former Peñarol footballer is announced, who on the field of play works as a left winger and midfielder.
Another footballer who is one step away from Major League Soccer is Luis Suarez. According to the first reports, the Uruguayan forward did not want to renew his contract with Atlético de Madrid and his next destination would be in the American competition.
If given, this would be one of the ‘bomb’ hires for the next contest, although it has also been announced that his departure from Spain would take place in the summer.
In recent days the hiring of the coach has been announced Steve Cherundolo, who will take the reins of Los Angeles FC where the Mexican Carlos Vela is located.
#Latest #MLS #transfer #news #Cherundolo #Insigne #Nanu
Leave a Reply