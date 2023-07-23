Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

🚨[OFICIAL] Valentín Castellanos was announced as a new reinforcement for Lazio.

*️⃣ The club bought it from #NYCFC at €15M plus bonuses and “Taty” has already signed until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/9GHIZdLX7e — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 21, 2023

🚨Cristian Espinoza, the top assister in the history of the San José Earthquakes, renewed his contract until December 2025 with a chance to extend for another year.

*️⃣Despite offers from Brazil and Arabia, he opted to continue at the club. pic.twitter.com/cmSspt4NTl — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 21, 2023

Fernando Álvarez (🇨🇴, 19 years old) is a new player for Club de Football Montréal in the MLS, he arrives from Club Pachuca in exchange for 1 MDD. He will leave without adding minutes in the First Division of Mexico, Montreal will give him a first level contract with a clause to leave for Europe. pic.twitter.com/1nsFBu899N — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) July 21, 2023

The newspaper super sports learned that the MLS team reached a verbal agreement with the defender, who will be sold and will sign a four-year contract, after having trained in the Tuzos Basic Forces.

🚨Second offer by Tomás Avilés, defender of Racing: Atlético Madrid seeks to buy it and loan it out for one year and with an option of US$4M for 50% to Inter Miami.

*️⃣The club 🇪🇦 and the one from 🇺🇲 are optimistic about closing the transfer.

i ️ With @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/cokayDSx5r — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 22, 2023

🚨The striker 🇵🇾 Sebastián Ferreira is a new reinforcement for Vasco.

*️⃣Arrives on loan for one year from Houston Dynamo of the MLS.

*️⃣In the next few days, he will arrive in Brazil to undergo a medical examination and sign a contract. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/inCQPlFSQz — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 23, 2023

In the next few days, the Paraguayan will arrive in Brazil to carry out the medical examinations and sign his contract.

🚨🇺🇸 Negotiations in progress between LA Galaxy and Monterrey by Rogelio Funes Mori. There is a formal offer and contacts with an Agent/Player. Rayados analyzes the proposal and will respond in the near future. days. Funes, likewise, analyzes his possible exit. Developing. 🔜⌛ 📸[@enripl] pic.twitter.com/ZnR6NZKc82 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 22, 2023

Jordi Alba will join Inter Miami with Messi and Busquets 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/WXBtpL14xs — Inés Sainz 🇲🇽 (@InesSainzG) July 18, 2023

Peter Vermes, DT of Sporting Kansas City, does not lose hope of the renewal of Alan Pulidohttps://t.co/tBq3OQtkAR pic.twitter.com/rWmvAslheR — Halftime (@halftime) July 22, 2023

The Aztec World Cup player can already sign a pre-contract with another team or renew with the Wizardssince their link ends on January 1, 2024.

🚨Inter Miami continues in negotiations with Luis Suárez to try to sign the Uruguayan in this market, but Gremio for now seems adamant: if the Uruguayan wants to leave, he must execute the €70M exit clause. pic.twitter.com/5KsjJmjiPH — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 18, 2023

Eric Davis to MLS 🇺🇸 After a successful 8-year career in Slovakia, the Panamanian LI will play for DC United of the United States. Great news for our best left back. At 32, he has to stay in shape for the next tie. And live well. pic.twitter.com/TUteEIKWFP — Leoaguilar_29) July 22, 2023

This Saturday a page called The North Insiders published that the left back could sign a contract with the D.C. United until the 2024 season. Likewise, other pages such as MLS Network ensures that it is already a fact.

✍🏻 @AlrayyanSC announce the signing of Brazilian 🇧🇷 Gabriel Pereira from New York City FC#QSL pic.twitter.com/jnasrqVmM2 — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) July 22, 2023

The club will receive an eight-figure transfer fee, one of the highest in franchise history. In addition, the New York team will retain a percentage of a potential sale to a third club in the future.

He is expected to play for The Crew at left back due to his ability to deliver a quality serve from wide areas.