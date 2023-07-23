The 2023 Major League Soccer season has entered a hiatus due to the League Cup 2023where they face Liga MX, however, the transfer market continues for the second half of the year.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
After having lived a period in Europe with the Girona from Spain, El Taty returned with the New York City F.C.but again he will have an experience in the Old Continent when he is signed by the lazio from Italy, which disbursed 15 million euros plus bonuses, signing until June 2028.
The greatest assister in the history of the San Jose Earthquakes He renewed his contract with the team until December 2025 with options to extend until 2026. Despite offers from teams from Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the Argentine winger decided to stay with the quakes.
The Colombian-Mexican will join the CF Montreal from Canada, from Pachuca in Mexico.
The newspaper super sports learned that the MLS team reached a verbal agreement with the defender, who will be sold and will sign a four-year contract, after having trained in the Tuzos Basic Forces.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlohe Atletico Madrid launched a second offer for the Argentine-Chilean, from Racing Avellaneda. The mattresses seek to buy it and loan it out with the inter miami for one year and with an option of 4 million dollars for 50 percent. Both the Spanish painting and that of the MLS They are optimistic about closing the transfer.
The striker is a new reinforcement of the Vasco da Gama of Brazil, reaching a loan for one year from the Houston Dynamo.
In the next few days, the Paraguayan will arrive in Brazil to carry out the medical examinations and sign his contract.
In the same way, Fernando Esquivel shared that there are negotiations between The Los Angeles Galaxy and Rayados by the Argentine striker. Right now there is a formal offer from the Galacticos, with La Pandilla analyzing the proposal to make their response known in the coming days. At the same time, El Mellizo analyzes his possible departure.
He inter miami officially announced to the Spaniard, who will meet with his former teammates Barcelonathe Argentinian Lionel Messi and his compatriot Sergio Busquets. The right-back signed a one-year contract which will end until the end of 2024, with an option to extend until 2025.
Due to the fact that the forward has not yet decided his future, his possible return to the Chivasthe technical director of Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermesdoes not lose hope of achieving a renewal of the attacker.
The Aztec World Cup player can already sign a pre-contract with another team or renew with the Wizardssince their link ends on January 1, 2024.
Again the inter miami He seeks to take over the services of the Uruguayan. The intention of the team is to reunite Lionel Messi with El Pistolero, however, the Guild He will not give up so easily, although there are already negotiations for the Uruguayan to leave the Gaucho immediately.
The Panamanian defender ended his contract with the DAC 1904 in the Slovak First Division and later went with his team to participate in the gold Cup.
This Saturday a page called The North Insiders published that the left back could sign a contract with the D.C. United until the 2024 season. Likewise, other pages such as MLS Network ensures that it is already a fact.
He New York City F.C. announced that the midfielder will join the Al-Rayyan SC from Qatar. The Brazilian midfielder had joined the NYCFC before the start of the 2021 season of the MLScoming from corinthians.
The club will receive an eight-figure transfer fee, one of the highest in franchise history. In addition, the New York team will retain a percentage of a potential sale to a third club in the future.
He Columbus Crew acquired the midfielder from Vancouver Whitecaps.
He is expected to play for The Crew at left back due to his ability to deliver a quality serve from wide areas.
