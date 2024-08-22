The Major League Soccer entered a break for the 2024 season due to the Leagues Cup 2024but the tournament is about to resume, and it should be remembered that the teams had until August 14 to sign reinforcements.
Here are the latest news on the championship’s arrivals and departures:
Despite the strong interest of the Boca Juniors from Argentina to sign the Argentine midfielder, FC Dallas rejected the offer. According to the Texas club, there were two problems in the negotiations: first, The Xeneize never fulfilled the payment terms requested; and secondly, because the coach wanted to keep the South American in his ranks.
The journalist Tom Bogert reported that the Charlotte FC will sign the English striker, who is a free agent after his time at the Swansea City from his country. In fact, the attacker is already training with the team, as there is a closed agreement, only the final formalities are missing.
He Charlotte FC He also signed the young Israeli striker, who will start first with the second team, Crown Legacy FC. Once incorporated into the first team, he will join through the U-22 initiative.
Tom Bogert reported that a club from the Bundesliga made an offer for the left back, however, New York Red Bulls He prefers to stay with his element until January now that the transfer window has closed, although those interested do not want to wait.
According to the Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczykfrom the middle Meczykihe Celtic of Scotland is in talks with Los Angeles FC for the transfer of the Polish midfielder, in what would be a deal worth around eight million euros.
The Uruguayan had everything agreed to leave Los Angeles FC and become a new player of the As from Italy, although the operation fell through because the Californian team did not have a replacement, as he recounted Edgardo Lasalviathe forward’s representative. Similarly, the agent indicated that LAFC He already has a significant offer from Mexico to sell the Uruguayan.
Edgardo Lasalvia He is also the representative of the striker of Orlando Cityindicating that there are two European clubs interested in his services, one from France and another from Italy, with whom he has a meeting planned.
Various reports have revealed that the Nigerian-nationalised Belgian striker has rejected a high-money transfer to Atlanta United. The Georgia team and the Rangers from Scotland were close to reaching an agreement of six million dollars, but the attacker did not want to leave the Super Eagles.
Arrived just last summer at Toronto FCthe South African already has a new destination. Now, the forward will be on loan with the Wydad AC from Morocco. However, the striker will have an option to buy after his loan expires in July 2025.
He AC Milan is desperately trying to get rid of the Belgian striker and his departure could be on the table as he is attracting interest from various leagues. Antonio Vitiello of Milan News reported that the gunner is considering offers from the MLSthe Saudi League and the Turkish League.
The Nigerian midfielder is close to joining the New England Revolutionas he is already undergoing medical examinations and there is a transfer agreement. The final agreement with the Royal Antwerp FC from Belgium leaves the latter with ten percent of the letter for future sales.
