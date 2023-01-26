The 2022 Major League Soccer season came to an end with the championship of Los Angeles FC. And now with the arrival of a new year, the clubs of the North American league are already beginning to think about their moves for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumors from the MLS:
According to the journalist Tom Bogard, Minnesota United has an agreement with the central defender of Liga MX Pachuca for him to join in the summer as a free agent.
The defending champion ends his contract with the Tuzos at the end of Clausura 2023, however, the loons They want it sooner, therefore, they would finalize a negotiation with the Hidalgo team.
Spanish says goodbye to Los Angeles FC Yet the MLS, as he will continue his career in Saudi Arabia. After having been champion with LAFC, the 31-year-old striker joins the Al Fatehmaking it known that he is happy and motivated by his new challenge.
The Orlando City signed a new contract with the Argentine defender, who extended their bond until the end of the 2024 season, with options for 2025 and 2026.
As revealed by the newspaper The Press from Honduras, Daniel Solisrepresentative of the player of the Bordeaux Girondins from France, the Honduran could return to the MLS, since there are high possibilities. Supposedly, the striker has already received an offer from an American team, without revealing the name. However, the MLS is not your only option, since you could also go to France or Spain, with the Valladolid.
The French team is willing to let him go, although they hope it will be for sale and not on loan.
After being thrown out the back door in Tigres, the Frenchman has options to return to his country (Olympique de Lyon) or Spain (Valencia or Celta de Vigo)there is also the MLSalthough the names of the groups concerned have not been revealed.
The Santos Lagoon of the MX League seeks the signing of the Colombian striker from Inter Miami F.C.. According to various sources, the coffee plantation is almost closed to become a new element in the lagoon, which would be on loan for one year.
The Portland Timbers has appointed Davis as their CEO. Your task will be to oversee all business and operational aspects of the team.
The club owner Merritt Paulson He left the position and assures that he will leave it in good hands.
The midfielder will no longer be with him Portland Timbersas he now joins the ranks of the San Diego Loyal SC of the USL Championship.
The left side has left the MLS to join the Ukrainian league leader, the Dnipro-1. The Tico was a free agent after the FC Cincinnati reject his contract at the end of the 2022 campaign.
The defender signed a two-year contract.
The estoril of Portugal announced that it reached an agreement with the charlotte fc for the transfer of the Cape Verdean winger, who played 16 games with the sub-23, without having added minutes in the first team.
The Irishman ended his relationship with the Wolverhampton Wanderers from England. The midfielder went to the ranks of the Colorado Rapids in a final transfer.
The lazio of Italy closely follows the striker of the charlotte fc. According to sources through TopBin90the Italian team, as well as others from the A seriesThey are watching the Pole to be able to sign him in the summer, although his contract ends until 2025.
