Here are the latest transfer news and rumors from the MLS:

Miguel Tapias has a pre-agreement with Minnesota United to join the team in the summer of 2023, as a free agent The defender seeks to terminate his contract and join the MLS team from the beginning of the season pic.twitter.com/QR2EeRtHmk — Raúl Gómez 🏆x7 (@R_Gomez_06) January 24, 2023

The defending champion ends his contract with the Tuzos at the end of Clausura 2023, however, the loons They want it sooner, therefore, they would finalize a negotiation with the Hidalgo team.

Cristian Tello arrives at Al Fateh SC of the Saudi Pro League 🇸🇦 He finished his stage in @SomosLAFC pic.twitter.com/SRjECwNjWl — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) January 25, 2023

✔️ OFFICIAL: @OrlandoCitySC announced that defender Rodrigo Schlegel has signed a new contract until 2024, with options for 2025 and 2026. pic.twitter.com/pipf4p3uoU —MLS Rollins (@MLSRollins) January 26, 2023

🇭🇳 Three teams from the @MLS They are looking for the return of striker Alberth Elis, who currently plays for Bordeaux. He will review the offers with his agent and a decision is expected to be made soon. (@mlsnetwork) pic.twitter.com/vZZ2LY95Oe —MLS Rollins (@MLSRollins) January 22, 2023

The French team is willing to let him go, although they hope it will be for sale and not on loan.

Several girlfriends come out to the French Real Oviedo from Spain 🇪🇸, Fenerbahçe from Turkey 🇹🇷, Corinthians from Brazil 🇧🇷, FC Nantes from France 🇫🇷, Portland Timbers and San José Earthquakes from MLS 🇺🇸 join the list of clubs interested in the former Tigres player Florian Thauvin. pic.twitter.com/PjP76it7Z3 — :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) January 25, 2023

🟢 NEW LAGOON 🟢 The Colombian Emerson Rodríguez is a new Club Santos Laguna player, he arrives from Inter Miami of the MLS, coach Eduardo Fentanes confirmed it this morning.#EmersonRodriguez #Saints #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/dIQ3vTcJrH – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) January 26, 2023

📰 | Timbers appoint Heather Davis as Chief Executive Officer More here: — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 25, 2023

The club owner Merritt Paulson He left the position and assures that he will leave it in good hands.

Body is back. ⬅️ Former SD Loyal loanee and Timbers FC midfielder @BlakeBodily signs with SD Loyal. 📰 https://t.co/tNnLG2eVkr pic.twitter.com/JXUjWdDVP5 — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) January 24, 2023

A Ukrainian football club has signed a participant in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.The leader of the Ukrainian Premier League “Dnipro-1” signed the defender of the Costa Rican national team, Ronald Matarrita.The 28-year-old footballer signed a contract for two years.🤩⚽️🇺🇦🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/TbF9gNV1iN — Vyacheslav Dyakov (@argoslav) January 23, 2023

The defender signed a two-year contract.

🚨 Estoril Praia 🇵🇹 announced that striker Iuri Tavares 🇨🇻 is leaving the team and going to the United States. 👉🏻 @mlsnetwork contributes that his new destination will be #ForTheCrown. pic.twitter.com/nzdeKwi6nH — Rincon MLS (@RinconMLS) January 25, 2023

🇮🇹 Lazio, along with several Serie A teams are behind Karol Swiderski 🇵🇱, Charlotte FC striker ℹ @Topbin90 pic.twitter.com/Ib6D3hooGL — ́ (@EFDNok) January 25, 2023