🇺🇾☑️ Jonathan Rodríguez was introduced in Portland. pic.twitter.com/9HFaWs9Fzl — Matias Torres (@99Matito) March 21, 2024

According Fox Sportsthe operation would have been completed for a figure around five million dollars for a three-year contract.

🚨 Daniel Ríos, Chivas forward, will play on LOAN with Atlanta United of MLS 🇺🇸 Sign for the rest of the 2024 Season. pic.twitter.com/w7e6rSqXXV — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 20, 2024

The conversations between LAFC and the 37-year-old forward would already be in advance for the French national team's top scorer to join the team during the summer.

The attacker is part of the AC Milana club with which he has not renewed when his contract ends on June 30.

The South American arrives from MLSwhere he played one year with FC Cincinnatiwho sends him on loan for a year.

And although Saudi Arabia raises its strong hand to sign the attacker, according to the Evening Standardthe Englishman wants to stay in the country, but there is the option of going to MLSsince two teams are fighting hard for the signing: Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bullssince they currently have the quota of designated players.

OFFICIAL: San Diego FC announces the signings of Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen. Both Danes, they will arrive from FC Nordsjælland, sister team of Right To Dream. They are the 2nd and 3rd signing in the history of the franchise after Duran Ferree. #SDFC will debut in #MLS in 2025. 🇩🇰✅️ pic.twitter.com/hRW5E4N6DP — Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) March 19, 2024