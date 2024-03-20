The Major League Soccer Their season has already started, but the teams still have the possibility of signing reinforcements to fight for the title, which is why registrations, cancellations and rumors continue to occur.
Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:
After several weeks of negotiation, this Tuesday the Uruguayan was finally seen wearing the team's jacket. Portland Timberscoming from America club from Mexico. And now, this Wednesday, through a video on social networks, El Cabecita was announced as a brand new reinforcement and at the same time, the Águilas also fired him.
According Fox Sportsthe operation would have been completed for a figure around five million dollars for a three-year contract.
In Chivas of Mexico the losses continue despite having played more than half of the semester. The forward, who had very few opportunities after arriving in January 2023, returns to the MLS to defend the jacket of the Atlanta Unitedarriving on loan for the rest of the 2024 season.
According to various reports, Los Angeles FC seeks to hire the Frenchman and thus, join him with his compatriot Hugo Lloris.
The conversations between LAFC and the 37-year-old forward would already be in advance for the French national team's top scorer to join the team during the summer.
The attacker is part of the AC Milana club with which he has not renewed when his contract ends on June 30.
The Ecuadorian became the eighth reinforcement of the League of Quito of his country. The midfielder trained at the beginning of the year in the capital and from that moment on, conversations with the Albos began.
The South American arrives from MLSwhere he played one year with FC Cincinnatiwho sends him on loan for a year.
According Football Insider and HITChe Chelsea He is willing to sell his player in this summer market due to the constant criticism he has received for the club's poor results.
And although Saudi Arabia raises its strong hand to sign the attacker, according to the Evening Standardthe Englishman wants to stay in the country, but there is the option of going to MLSsince two teams are fighting hard for the signing: Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bullssince they currently have the quota of designated players.
San Diego FC He joined his ranks with the two players from the Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. These are the forward and the defensive midfielder.
FC Dallas signed the midfielder after two seasons with the La Liga reserve team MLS NEXT Pro, North Texas SC. The Haitian signed a contract until 2025 with options to extend until 2026 and 2027.
Again the Argentine Atlanta United He is in the sights of European teams. According to the information of the Sport Newspaperhe Atletico Madrid of Spain and the Chelsea England are the options to sign him, although for now the South American has a contract until December 2026.
