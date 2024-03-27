Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:

To defend joins the ranks 💪 Welcome to Los Angeles, Maxime Chanot. pic.twitter.com/CHhPDoRgMC — LAFC (@LAFC) March 27, 2024

The Luxembourger returns to the MLSwhere he served from 2016 to 2023 with New York Citybefore going to Europe to Ligue 2 with the Ajaccio.

🚨🇺🇸 LAFC have reached verbal agreement to sign Olivier Giroud on a contract valid until December 2025! After interest revealed in October and formal bid earlier this week, there's an initial agreement in place. Nothing signed yet but close to being done. Here we go, soon ⏳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/SAw90r5IwU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

Guillermo Ochoa aims for the MLS… Memo will no longer continue with Salernitana, starting in the Summer, and for now he does not seem to have his future defined. San Diego FC is very interested in Memo and another Mexican soccer player to start their debut season. pic.twitter.com/chXN88znNY — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) March 25, 2024

Therefore, it is mentioned that one of those interested in Paco Memo is Rayados de Monterrey of Mexico, however, since the MLS he follows him San Diego FCa new franchise that will be debuting in 2025, it is even said that the goalkeeper's representatives have already started talks with the club.

Selon @tonymarinaro The terrain milieux Matteo Schiavoni and Alessandro Biello signed their contracts with them @cfmontreal Schiavoni, which event with the Bologné Spring will be transferred to you #cfmtl et sera ready to @ForgeFCHamilton this season Biello, restera avec le #cfmtl pic.twitter.com/JhIMzawRt8 — The Sick Podcast – CF Montréal Talk (@sickpodcfmtl) March 21, 2024

In the case of Schiavoni18 years old, was acquired from Bologna from Italy, agreeing to his stay until 2024 with options until 2025 and 2027, although for now he was loaned to the Forge FC of the Canadian League for the rest of the season.

The Belgian ends his contract in 2025 and will turn 33 this summer and if he has no intention of signing a new contract, the end of the campaign would be the best time for the Citizens sell the player.

🚨🇧🇪 Official: Axel Witsel has been named Atlético Madrid Player of the Month for March. pic.twitter.com/bsmAfXo8Sx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 27, 2024

The 35-year-old veteran's contract ends in the summer and for now it is unknown if the Mattresses They will offer a renewal.