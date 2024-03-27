The Major League Soccer Its season continues in 2024 but the teams still have the possibility of signing reinforcements to fight for the title, which is why registrations, cancellations and rumors continue to occur.
Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:
Los Angeles FC They announced this Wednesday the signing of the defender, who joins the club until 2025, thus covering the loss of the retired Italian Giorgio Chiellini.
The Luxembourger returns to the MLSwhere he served from 2016 to 2023 with New York Citybefore going to Europe to Ligue 2 with the Ajaccio.
According to the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe French of AC Milan would have everything agreed to finish his career in the MLS because LAFC would have reached an agreement with him until December 2025. The Italian warned, 'nothing has been signed yet, but it is close to being finished'.
This week it was announced that the Mexican goalkeeper will not continue with the Salernitana from Italy, which is why he is free to negotiate with anyone.
Therefore, it is mentioned that one of those interested in Paco Memo is Rayados de Monterrey of Mexico, however, since the MLS he follows him San Diego FCa new franchise that will be debuting in 2025, it is even said that the goalkeeper's representatives have already started talks with the club.
From Spain they have announced that the Spaniard could go to the MLS at the end of the season, since its renewal with the real Madrid He is not on the right track, so he and his agent are analyzing various options outside the country. Although the defender is of interest to other Spanish teams, what he is really looking for is a little more peace of mind after his long career in the White House.
CF Montreal signed the two midfielders. Bielloa 17-year-old Canadian, agreed to a contract until 2025 with options until 2026 and 2028, being promoted from the reserve team.
In the case of Schiavoni18 years old, was acquired from Bologna from Italy, agreeing to his stay until 2024 with options until 2025 and 2027, although for now he was loaned to the Forge FC of the Canadian League for the rest of the season.
The future of the midfielder is uncertain in the Manchester City from England and there is great interest on the part of Saudi Arabia and the MLSconfirmed the journalist Fabrizio Romano on his podcast.
The Belgian ends his contract in 2025 and will turn 33 this summer and if he has no intention of signing a new contract, the end of the campaign would be the best time for the Citizens sell the player.
Inter Miami and LA Galaxy are evaluating the possibility of signing the Belgian free agent, whose future in the Atletico Madrid of Spain is full of uncertainty, according to reports from ESPN.
The 35-year-old veteran's contract ends in the summer and for now it is unknown if the Mattresses They will offer a renewal.
Orlando City SC has signed the striker since Orlando City B of the MLS NEXT Pro with a short-term agreement. The offensive player will be there for the rest of the 2024 season with the option to extend his contract for 2025.
