CORINTHIANS RIGHT NEGOTIATION! JOSE MARTINEZ VENEZUELAN STEERING WHEEL EO NOVO REFORÇO DO TIMÃO!!!! pic.twitter.com/VcArvFIiIU — Blog do ALVI (@BLOGDUALVI) August 14, 2024

ATTENTION: Felipe Carballo goes on loan to New York Red Bull.

Today he is undergoing medical examinations in Sao Paulo. More details at #Minute1 💻 https://t.co/ykfIGCvDBu pic.twitter.com/SIQxofMrsF — Martin Charquero (@MartinCharquero) August 13, 2024

🤝 Joaquín Pereyra to Minnesota United 🇺🇸: everything OK with #AtleticoTucuman and with a player. Purchase of 70% of the pass for approximately US$ 2,400,000. Contract for 3 and a half years. Minor and visa procedures are missing ⚫🔵. pic.twitter.com/5NlTdb5zM5 — Adriano Savalli (@AdrianoSavalli) August 14, 2024

Once he has the visa, the Argentine will travel to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract until December 2027.

BREAKING: FC Cincinnati is working on a deal to sign American forward Nicholas Gioacchini from Italian side Como, per source. The 24-year-old had 10 goals and 1 assist in 32 appearances for St. Louis in 2023, before joining Como for a fee around $2.2m. pic.twitter.com/W2cAfQhqTa — MLS News (@willhansonmls) August 15, 2024

Ο Pep Biel εκεί την καριέρα του. Πλέον το μπαλάκι περνά στον #olympiacosfcώστε να φανεί αν μπορεί να επιτευχθεί συμφωνί Pep Biel seems to have reached a first agreement with Zaragoza to continue… https://t.co/q9Wymet98h pic.twitter.com/itCCeKr5AO — CHOCO (@CHOCO_LATILLO) August 14, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Zurich is nearing a deal to sign Mathieu Choinière from CF Montréal The club sits bottom of the league after four matches. Choinière gets his chance in Europe! 🙌 (via @tom_bogert / 📸: mohammed.photographe/IG) #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/CDmhoyHevf — CanMNTBible (@CanMNTBible) August 14, 2024

🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨 19-year-old Peter Grogan of Bray Wanderers from the Irish First Division is expected to sign for @AustinFC. Based on age and experience, he could join as an @AustinFCII player. Important to note: A fee in the players contract could be triggered after a… pic.twitter.com/mugDcegPz6 — WeAreAustinTV (@WeAreAustinTV) August 13, 2024

🚨 All signed and agreed, Andy Batioja (18) will be a new player of the #HoustonDynamo. #AtléticoNacional He sends it on loan until June 2025 with an option to buy 🇨🇴 👀 The contract has already been registered and all that remains is your visa so you can travel in 7-15 days pic.twitter.com/3K0dFGw8vr — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 14, 2024

Thank you, Shaq! 🫡 The Chicago Fire and Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/sjQbLtnIXY — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 14, 2024

A very interesting player I’ve been following for months now is Malcolm Jeng from IK Sirius. He is a 19-year-old left center back of 1.90m. I’ll write something more about him tomorrow. 🇸🇪💎 pic.twitter.com/ON0H3WNwCd — BG Scouting (@BGscouting) July 21, 2024

MARCZUK WITH REAL 🇺🇸 Dominik Marczuk has officially transferred from Jagiellonia Białystok to Real Salt Lake, signing a contract with the MLS side until the end of the 2028 season. The 20-year-old Polish winger played three matches in the current Ekstraklasa season.#MLS pic.twitter.com/mA7g3T1QvF — PSN Football (@PSN_Futbol) August 15, 2024

BREAKING: Orlando City and forward Duncan McGuire have reached an agreement on a new, long-term contract, sources say. Deal through 2027 with team option for 2028. Long saga is done and McGuire stays. pic.twitter.com/16sjNse1FX — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 14, 2024

The deal is worth $7.7 million, although the North American team will keep a percentage of the player’s salary.

🚨 Carlos Andrés Gomez is close to leaving the MLS and becoming a new Stade Rennais player 🇫🇷, as reported @ElShowRSL. Millonarios 🇨🇴 retains 30% of its rights and also has participation in training rights 👀 pic.twitter.com/T5SnyWphQB — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 11, 2024

Adding to our GK Union 🧤 The Crew have acquired goalkeeper Abraham Romero from LAFC in exchange for $50,000 of 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).https://t.co/xHAPgX55vA — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 14, 2024

The Aztec World Cup player performs with the Almeria from Spain.