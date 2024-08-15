The Major League Soccer entered a break for the 2024 season due to the Leagues Cup 2024but the teams still had until August 14 to sign reinforcements and fight for the title.
So here are the latest news on the championship’s arrivals and departures:
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the Venezuelan attacker of Philadelphia Union will join the ranks of Corinthians from Brazil on a permanent transfer. The South American team bought the midfielder’s pass.
The Uruguayan midfielder will now play in the MLS with the New York Red Bull from the Guild from Brazil, which has loaned him for one year with an option to buy.
Cesar Merlo shared that the midfielder is leaving for Minnesota Unitedsince the Athletic Tucuman sold 70 percent of his passes.
Once he has the visa, the Argentine will travel to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract until December 2027.
FC Cincinnati added to his squad the American forward who was playing in the As 1907 from Italy, so said the journalist Tom Bogert. This is a loan until the end of 2024 and the Orange & Blue will not have the option to extend the loan.
After being with him Olympiacos from Greece last tournament, the Spanish midfielder reached an agreement to play with the Charlotte FCThe European will play with the team until the end of 2024 with the possibility of extending his contract.
Tom Bogert revealed that the Canadian midfielder is close to reaching an agreement with the Grasshopper from Switzerland, as it would pay a fee close to one million dollars. Since the beginning of the year, the element of the CF Montreal requested a transfer.
Austin FC II announced that it reached an agreement with Bray Wanderers to acquire the striker on a free transfer. At 19, the Irishman joins the squad on a guaranteed contract until the end of the 2026 season with the option to extend until 2027 and 2028.
According to the Colombian journalist Pipe Sierrathe left winger has signed with the Houston Dynamocoming from the National Athletic from his country. The coffee grower would arrive to play with the second team for the rest of the season, but the orange club has an option to buy.
The Swiss midfielder and the Chicago Fire They reached a mutual agreement to end their relationship, which they announced on social media.
He FC Cincinnati made an offer for the 19-year-old Swedish centre-back from Sirius from his country, however, negotiations are not active at this time, so it seems difficult for the defender to reach North American soccer.
He Real Salt Lake completed the deal to sign the 20-year-old Polish right winger from JagielloniaThe fee is around $1.5 million.
Several clubs in the MLS They approached the forward of the Norwich City from England, including the St. Louis City SC and the FC Cincinnatibut unfortunately I would not return to the United States, since their menu is too expensive.
The return of the Paraguayan to the MLS It will not happen. The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Charlotte FC tried to sign the playmaker, but negotiations with the Newcastle England did not advance, so the team gave up.
He Orlando City reached an agreement to sign the 20-year-old Norwegian youth from Kristiansund from his country. The midfielder will be part of the under-22 initiative after a fee of one million dollars.
Orlando City has reached an agreement to extend the striker’s contract until 2027 with an option until 2028.
Fabrizio Romano reported that the Nice France reached an agreement to sign the Canadian central defender Colorado Rapids.
The deal is worth $7.7 million, although the North American team will keep a percentage of the player’s salary.
He RSL Show reported that the Stade Rennes of France agreed with the Real Salt Lake the transfer of the Colombian winger. The agreement is for an estimated amount of eleven million dollars plus two million more.
The current champion Columbus Crew acquired the archer from Los Angeles FCThe former youth international for the United States and Mexico made three appearances for LAFC’s first team.
The Mexican central defender is in the sights of Inter Miamisince he is a player who has the approval of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho recently praised him.
The Aztec World Cup player performs with the Almeria from Spain.
Chicago Fire acquired the forward from CF MontrealThe Costa Rican international has played his entire career in the MLSstarting with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
