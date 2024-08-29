Here are the latest news on the championship’s arrivals and departures:

HE’S STAYING HOME 🖤❤️ We’re delighted to announce that Christian Benteke has extended his contract through 2025! pic.twitter.com/hXiSWYOM4b — DC United (@dcunited) August 28, 2024

“Christian is an incredible player and has consistently proven that he is one of the best strikers in MLS”he declared Ally Mackaygeneral manager of the club.

🗣️ “I’m very excited to play. “It’s a dream to play in a big club and I can’t wait to start.” Bento Estrela assina pelos Leões ✍️

⚽️ Defensive Midfielder | ℹ️ 18 years old | 🔙 New York Red Bulls

👉 https://t.co/97TOukvJEz pic.twitter.com/fBye5GesBq — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 28, 2024

Mathieu is here 👀 📝 GC Zurich is pleased to announce the signing of central midfielder Mathieu Choinière. The Canadian international has signed a contract with the club until 2027. More ▶ https://t.co/Rs82X7tT3K#gczürich #immerwiiter pic.twitter.com/I77j4io8Y0 — Grasshopper Club Zürich (@GCZurich_EN) August 27, 2024

NEWS | We have signed Georgi Minoungou to a First Team contract. Congrats, Georgi! 💚👏 📝 https://t.co/r7mvml98il | @Delta pic.twitter.com/3dgNXrY28I —Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 28, 2024

It is not yet known whether the Los Angeles club is willing to part with the Pole, who is one of the most important pieces of the team.