The Major League Soccer resumed activity for the 2024 season after the Leagues Cup And although the deadline for signing was August 14, some movements are still being made.
Here are the latest news on the championship’s arrivals and departures:
The Congolese striker naturalized Belgian DC United signed a contract extension until 2025 with an option until 2026.
“Christian is an incredible player and has consistently proven that he is one of the best strikers in MLS”he declared Ally Mackaygeneral manager of the club.
New York Red Bulls transferred the midfielder, who was playing with the affiliated team in MLS NEXT Proto the Sporting Lisbon from Portugal for an undisclosed amount. The youth player of the bullfighting club was born in the United States and represents Portugal at youth level.
The American journalist Tom Bogert revealed that the Nottingham Forest England are close to reaching an agreement for the 19-year-old striker. It would be a one-year loan with an option to buy.
Give Me Sport reported that the San Diego FC is finalizing details so that the former assistant of Gregg Berhalter become the first coach in the history of the institution.
After some speculation, the defender returns to North American soil with the help of FC CincinnatiThe Zimbabwean returns after having said goodbye to the Houston Dynamo in December last year to join the Konyaspor from Türkiye.
As I had reported Tom Bogertthe Canadian midfielder leaves the CF Montreal. The American is a new element of the Grasshopper Zurich from Switzerland.
He Seattle Sounders signed the 22-year-old Ivorian winger from Tacoma Defiance of the MLS Next Pro. The interior joins the Green Delirium until 2028 with the option to extend to 2029.
He Celtic Scotland have submitted a formal offer for the midfielder Los Angeles FCas reported Sky Sports.
It is not yet known whether the Los Angeles club is willing to part with the Pole, who is one of the most important pieces of the team.
The right back signed a contract extension with the Real Salt Lakewhich is until 2027 with options to extend until 2028 and 2029.
