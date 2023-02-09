There are two weeks left to start the 2023 Major League Soccer season, so several squads continue to make changes to their squads with the aim of fighting for the title.
These are the latest transfer news and rumors from the MLS:
The striker is a possibility that he is considering Los Angeles FC to make him his new star signing. The talks between LAFC and the Chelsea they are progressing and taking a serious path.
According to information from Matteo Morettothe Blues they would be willing to cover one hundred percent of the Gabonese’s salary until next summer, which would facilitate his arrival in the MLS before the start of the 2023 season.
He atlanta united managed to hire the striker, from the Celtic from Scotland. The Greek will occupy a quota of Designated Player and joins The Five Stripes until the end of the 2026 season.
The attacker comes from two great campaigns in Europe, after finishing as the top scorer in the eredivisie from the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo in 2020-21 and the Scottish Premier League.
Minnesota United announced the Mexican as his new signing, coming from Pachuca, current champion of Liga MX. The defender joins the loons until the end of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.
Defenders of Belgrano added the 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder to its ranks, after having been with the Minnesota United.
Columbus Crew has signed the central defender through the 2023 season with an option until 2026. He became the third player in the crew 2 to join the first team.
The Salvadoran central defender renewed his relationship with The Los Angeles Galaxysince he will be another two years defending the elastic.
Journalist jose varelaof liberoinformed that the Peruvian will be announced as a new reinforcement of the austin fc in the coming days.
Likewise, he added that the documentation is in full process, for this reason the player of Lima Alliance He did not travel to the United States to join the work of his new club, however, before the end of the month everything will be resolved.
He Toronto F.C. transferred his youth player to Rosenborg BK from Norway’s top flight, for an undisclosed fee.
At the age of 20, the winger had a successful season in the MLSadding a goal and two assists in 31 games.
Given the good performance of the attacking midfielder of millionaires with the Colombian sub-20 team in the South American, multiple teams have knocked on his door, from France, Germany and the MLS.
He palmeiras yielded to the defense with the F.C. Dallas until the end of the 2023 season with purchase option.
