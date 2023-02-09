These are the latest transfer news and rumors from the MLS:

Los Angeles FC are negotiating the transfer of Gabonese striker, Chelsea living legend, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33). [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/8ZCMZ9Rr6J – England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) February 8, 2023

According to information from Matteo Morettothe Blues they would be willing to cover one hundred percent of the Gabonese’s salary until next summer, which would facilitate his arrival in the MLS before the start of the 2023 season.

Official: Atlanta United announces the signing of Giorgios Giakoumakis. The 28-year-old Greek international forward arrives from Celtic for $4.3M + $1M bonus. Sign as Designated Player of #ATLUTD. In Scotland he registered 26 goals and 2 assists in 57 games. great guy 🇬🇷🔴⚫️🔝 pic.twitter.com/Dy3fE9ADWy – Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) February 8, 2023

The attacker comes from two great campaigns in Europe, after finishing as the top scorer in the eredivisie from the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo in 2020-21 and the Scottish Premier League.

Minnesota United has acquired defender Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca of Liga MX to a three-year contract, with a club option for 2026. more » https://t.co/6RSdcrZuP6 pic.twitter.com/qQS4qIjmQr — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 8, 2023

✅ Ignacio Gutiérrez is a new Belgrano Defenders player. The 20-year-old central midfielder signed his contract for two seasons. He comes from the inferiors of Vélez. ⏮️ Also, record a passage through Minnesota 2 (United States). Welcome to Defe, Nacho‼️ pic.twitter.com/6xjL79Yzqu — Dale Defe (@DefeDale) February 8, 2023

✍️ ✍️ Congratulations to Philip Quinton on signing a First Team Contract with @ColumbusCrew for the 2023 season! Big things ahead. READ: https://t.co/vNuRbvwqAi#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/kgOU8q6VYe — Notre Dame Men’s Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) February 8, 2023

Sebastien Pineau will leave Alianza Lima to play MLS Next Pro with Austin FC. The delay in the announcement is due to the fact that there is not yet a 100% agreement with the American club. AL renewed thinking about a sale, but they want to pay federative rights. In addition, a transfer is not ruled out. pic.twitter.com/EyZyW1sH6D — The Eye and the Bullet (@elojoylabala) February 8, 2023

Likewise, he added that the documentation is in full process, for this reason the player of Lima Alliance He did not travel to the United States to join the work of his new club, however, before the end of the month everything will be resolved.

OFFICIAL: Canadian winger 🇨🇦 Jayden Nelson (20) is transferring to Rosenborg BK of the #Eliteserien from Norway. The agreement with Toronto FC, his club, has been in exchange for almost $1m. The end of the #CANMNT (4 games) consolidated with the Reds last season. #TFClive pic.twitter.com/JdWZp9Gak3 — Jaime Ojeda (@jaimeor96) February 8, 2023

At the age of 20, the winger had a successful season in the MLSadding a goal and two assists in 31 games.

🌟 Óscar Cortés, the top scorer [3] of Colombia in the South American SUB 20. What a player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WGSfPPHz3E —Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) February 4, 2023