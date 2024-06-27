The Major League Soccer The 2024 season continues, but teams still have the chance to sign reinforcements to fight for the title, which is why there are still additions, departures and rumors.
Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:
The attacking midfielder of the Atlanta United was purchased by the group Eagle Football in close to 20 million dollars, reported the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
The Argentine will have a contract for five years, first he will be with the Botafogo from Brazil until the month of December and then go to Olympique Lyon from France.
He Brighton & Hove Albion of England opened negotiations to sign the Paraguayan midfielder from Inter Miami. The American journalist Tom Bogert reported that there is already a first offer of 8.5 million dollars, which is considered insufficient. After that, the Seagulls They seek to improve their offer.
Cesar Merlo announced that the Argentine nationalized German could leave the Atlético San Luis of Mexico, since since the MLS and Argentina have probed it, without revealing the names of the clubs.
The Aztec team is open to a loan.
According to the newspaper information The Herald of Mexico, the San Diego FCnew franchise of the MLS who will debut next season, has his sights on the Mexican forward.
Chicharito has a contract with the Chivas from Mexico until 2025 and there is no indication that the board is thinking about getting rid of the scorer.
The Chilean goalkeeper will not continue with the Real Betis of Spain, so several teams begin to follow in his footsteps, among them, one of the MLS. The Los Angeles Galaxy would be interested in having their services, as detailed by the journalist Nani Senra in the anteroom of Chili against Argentina in the America Cup.
For now the goalkeeper will be able to negotiate as a free player, which would make everything easier for the Los Angeles team.
According to the report of the Colombian journalist Pipe Sawthe youth player of National Athletic from Colombia is in the crosshairs of several teams, after having shone in the Half World Cup with the U-20 Purslane team. The 18-year-old left winger is followed by the City Groupbut also from Brazil and the MLS.
Chivas from Mexico follows four players from the MLS. One of them is the attacking midfielder of Chicago Fire, one of the most sought after on the market. At 20 years old he has been linked with the youth ranks of English clubs.
It has an estimated value of four million dollars, but they will not let it go for less than eight million dollars.
In the same way, Chivas analyzes the attacking midfielder of the Colorado Rapidsthanks to its great imbalance on the bands.
It is valued at three million dollars, even his own agent was the one who offered him to the Guadalajara club.
To the list of Chivas the winger and steering wheel on the left of the Royal Salt Lake. At 20 years old, he is considered a pearl, which is why European markets have shown interest, as well as other teams in the MLS.
Finally, the left end of the Sporting Kansas City. Guadalajara sees it as feasible because he is about to end his contract, and his own agent has offered it. At 28 years old he is the most affordable option for Chivas.
Las Vegas Lights FC of the USL Championship announced that the defender was summoned by the D.C. United. The defender had been on loan and returned to the capital of the North American nation.
The midfielder could return to the United States after his failed move to the Aston Villa from England. At first, the Juventus from Italy wanted to include it together Samuel Iling-Junior in his offer to Villains by Douglas Luiz. However, the American reportedly demanded compensation from the Juventuswhich derailed the deal.
Due to this, he is looking for a new destination and several European clubs are interested in signing him, but according to Tuttomercatowebhe FC Cincinnati is looking to take it to the MLS.
He CF Montreal announced this Wednesday the transfer of the Nigerian striker to FC Arda Kardzhali from Bulgaria. It will be his second stay in that country, since last February he was on loan with the club until the end of the 2023-2024 season. The Bulgarian club had a permanent transfer option on the 24-year-old striker and activated it.
The Venezuelan could leave the Real Valladolid this summer, after having been on loan in the Cadiz, with which it will be until July 1. For this reason, the winger has been offered in both Mexico and the United States, with the Philadelphia Union raising his hand, evaluating his signing at the end of the Copa America 2024.
Despite playing with him Toronto F.C.the Italian has publicly expressed his desire to join the Boca Juniors from Argentina.
“I am 33 years old, I am very old and I would like to play in Argentina. The Argentine fan is like the Neapolitan fan, very passionate. I don’t know if one day I will play in Argentina, but I would like to. I think I would like to play for Boca Juniors, like Daniel De Rossi”said the winger, although for now he remains focused on the Reds.
The Ukrainian will start from SC Dnipro from Ukraine to Austin F.C.. The signing was confirmed by Tom Bogert and as reported in your account xthe 29-year-old defender will travel to the United States to join his new team at the end of his participation in the Eurocup.
According to the journalist Julian Caperathe Colombian winger will play his last game with the team this weekend. Portland Timbersas he is expected next week in Medellín to undergo medical examinations and then sign his contract with the National Athleticbeing a request from the Uruguayan strategist himself Pablo Repetto.
