The Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia returns to the ring: the Clausura 2023 Tournament will begin next Friday, July 14, but the highlight will be the presentation of the current champion, millionaires, that will begin the defense of his crown on Saturday July 15 when he visits the sports grass in it Libertad Departmental Stadium.
Next, we will review all the latest news from the group of “Los embajadores”, which He achieved his sixteenth title by imposing on National Athletic in the grand final of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
In the previous semester, El Ballet Azul finished second in the general table with 38 units, then led Group B in the quadrangular semifinals. Finally, the Embajadores found themselves in the grand final against Atlético Nacional, drawing 1-1 on aggregate, but coming out unscathed in the penalty shootout to win their 16th victory.
When and where does Millonarios debut?
Date: Saturday, July 15
location: Pasto, Narino
Stadium: Departmental Freedom
Schedule: 8:20 p.m. (local time)
Referee: to designate
Ups and downs of Millionaires
Added: Diego Abadía.
Low: Luis Carlos Ruíz and Israel Alba.
Latest Millionaires News
For this semester, the coffee monarch suffered the casualties of the striker Luis Carlos Ruiz and the right side israel albasince the first decided to retire at 36 years of age, while the second joined the ranks of the Grass, so you will be reunited with your former teammates quickly. Likewise, the only discharge was the return of Diego Abadíawho returned from Strength of the First Category B.
The technician Alberto Gamero He referred to the options of new players in the market: “We haven’t even had time to sit down, the important thing is that we have the complete team. Alba and Luis came out, otherwise we are complete. We are not desperate to bring just to bring, we always have to be moderate. Today we have a complete team to fight the League. Offers have not reached the club, pure speculation. They are involved in this tournament, in this roster, we have not thought about that. Here what is required is to have the complete team, plus what they play “.
Possible alignment against Deportivo Pasto
Goalkeeper: Juan Moreno
Defenders: Jorge Arias, Andres Llinas, Omar Bertel, Elvis Perlaza
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, David Silva
Forwards: Leo Castro, Jader Valencia, Daniel Cataño
Substitutes: Beckham Castro, Juan Pereira, Fernando Uribe, Larry Vázquez, Alex Moreno, Jonathan González, Andrés Murillo
