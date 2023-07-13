The technician Alberto Gamero He referred to the options of new players in the market: “We haven’t even had time to sit down, the important thing is that we have the complete team. Alba and Luis came out, otherwise we are complete. We are not desperate to bring just to bring, we always have to be moderate. Today we have a complete team to fight the League. Offers have not reached the club, pure speculation. They are involved in this tournament, in this roster, we have not thought about that. Here what is required is to have the complete team, plus what they play “.