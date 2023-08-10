The current Colombian soccer champion, millionaireshas not started in the best way this season, where currently, they are in place with 11 with 5 units, which are the result of two draws and one victory.
On this occasion, in 90min, we present you with the latest news from the Millionaires of Colombia team: next game, element wants to leave the club and more.
One of the most outstanding players that the Millionaires team has is Daniel Catanowho has managed to make a difference on the pitch, however, his adventure with the Colombian club could come to an end.
One of his biggest dreams is military power in foreign soccer, so the midfielder would look for his way out.
“My present is with Millionaires and if it happens, it is welcome, because it is a dream that I have and an aspiration that I also maintain”, commented in interview.
In the Gamero era, the Millionaires have achieved interesting victories, however, they still have a team that has been difficult to beat and it is their pending issue.
We refer to Cucuta Sports, who is a member of the Second Division of Colombia, and who lost the category due to lack of payments and outstanding debts. Coach Gamero has not been able to overcome this team, so now they will have to wait for him to go up to first and face each other.
For now, the ‘Millos’ team is already preparing for the game next Sunday, August 13, when they enter the field of Jaraguay de Montería to measure forces against Jaguares. Undoubtedly, on paper the wide favorite is the blue and white, although nothing is written in football.
