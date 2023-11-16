Next Friday, November 17, at exactly 8:00 p.m., the The Mexican Futbol selection will face the Honduras National Team in the match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
This will not be a formal match for those led by Jimmy Lozano. Regardless of whether the rival is complicated or not, at stake is a pass to the 2024 Copa América, a tournament that, without a doubt, will mark a before and after in Jaime’s management, so he will surely seek to win forceful to its counterpart from Honduras.
In the last five confrontations between these two teams, the statistics play in favor of the Tricolor, which has been victorious on three occasions, tied once and has only lost on one occasion, by a score of 3-2 in favor of Honduras.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez and Uriel Antuna
Attackers: Chucky Lozano and Santiago Giménez
The forward of the Águilas del América: Julián Quiñones, who is on everyone’s lips for being the most recent naturalized Mexican to be called up to the National Soccer Team, would be on the bench, at least for the start in the match against Honduras.
However, during the process of the match, especially if as the minutes pass the Tricolor continues without finding the goal, we will very surely see the Colombian-born fight for Mexican causes.
#Latest #Mexico #Honduras #matches #statistics