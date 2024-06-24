Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Concentrated American firepower: The USA is relaxing its restraint towards attacks on Russian territory. The first results are noticeable. The USA is now also putting the successor to the ATACMS into service – with an even greater range. © dpa/South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff/YNA

The targets are clear: more than 50 bases and more than a dozen airfields are within the ATACMS firing range. Ukraine is waiting for the green light.

Kharkiv – Joe Biden should allow Ukraine “to attack all military targets in Russia’s operational and deepest rear areas with US-supplied weapons.” Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows clear stance on what Newsweek reported. The think tank has just published a map full of markers showing which areas under Vladimir Putin’s illegal occupation are within range of American long-range missiles. The analysts of the ISW call for the use of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems).

This gives Ukraine a tremendous range: “Most artillery shells supplied by the West fly less than 50 kilometers,” explains the The New Zurich Times: “Himars missiles, with which Kiev’s troops achieved great success from the summer of 2022, have a range of a good 80 kilometers. ATACMS missiles, on the other hand, fly twice to four times as far, depending on the version.” The invasion in the Kharkiv area has now come to a halt, and the situation is tipping in Ukraine’s favor because the defenders recently received permission from US President Joe Biden to fire more widely. ISW recognizes initial progress.

Putin’s “untouchable” territory is shrinking: ATACMS goals are set

By allowing the West to allow Western weapons to penetrate deeper into Russia, Russia has probably already lost 16 percent of its territory, which it considers “inviolable,” to potential control by Ukraine, the analysts write and also reflect this on their map. 84 percent still consider the USA to be sacred, the ISW according to the report of NewsweekFor example, the administrative districts of Voronezh and Rostov are clearly within the range of the ATACMS – it is currently questionable whether Ukraine has received clearance to fire on them.

“As a result of the attack on the S-300 and S-400 missile launch sites, missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv have been reduced from 25 in May to zero this month.”

Far more than 50 military targets have been ISW-Analyses on the map as within range and apparently also as valuable for shooting down, in addition to more than a dozen Russian military airfields. Crimea is outside the marked fields on the map. It is also unclear what the starting point is, ISW for his calculations. In any case, Ukraine is said to have attacked the city of Sevastopol in Crimea with ATACMS missiles; Mirror reports based on a report from the news agency French Press Agency that of the five missiles fired, five were neutralized by Russian air defenses and one misdirected missile is said to have exploded over Sevastopol.

The Russian side criticised the recent attack by Ukraine on Crimea, saying that many civilians were hit, especially children. In principle, the US government had only permitted attacks on military targets: According to theWashingtonPost US President Joe Biden authorizes Ukrainian commanders to “‘strike back against Russian forces attacking them or preparing to attack’ in and around Kharkiv, near the border in northeastern Ukraine,” as the post writes. That would mean that Ukraine could shoot back if it were attacked or if it intended to eliminate military installations just across the border, adds the KyivPost.

600 and 1000 ATACMS in the arsenal – Ukraine becomes Russia’s equal opponent

At the end of May, the ISW still complains that Russia continues to enjoy a certain level of protection thanks to the West’s cautious policy, “in which the Russian military can shield its forces before they get close enough to Kharkiv or penetrate other parts of Ukraine.” After all, the USA is said to have delivered between 600 and 1,000 ATACMS of various ranges to Ukraine, or will deliver a total of them, according to the magazine Meta Defense reported in April.

“PrSM” – Generation change in US rocket artillery “PrSM” (Precision Strike Missile Increment 1) is the successor to the ATACMS missiles and is considered the “next generation of long-range rocket artillery”. The new weapon replaces the ATACMS missiles (Army Tactical Missile System) introduced in 1991 and is intended Can engage targets more than 500 kilometers away. The first operational missiles were delivered to the US military in December 2023. Like the ATACMS rocket artillery, PrSM will be carried in M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) and M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rocket carriers. Since the four-meter-long new weapon with a diameter of 410 mm is slimmer than ATACMS, the payload capacity of the carriers will be doubled. Sources: European Security & Technology/US Army

The WashingtonPost suggests that the American relaxation of restrictions has allowed Ukraine to regain its breath in the contested regions – albeit with a different weapon system. In images from early June from the Russian region of Belgorod just across the border with Ukraine, the ISW detected a Ukrainian attack with a US-supplied HIMARS missile system on a Russian S-300/400 battery, reported the post and based his statement on statements by Ihor Terekhov: “As a result of the attack on the launch sites of the S-300 and S-400 missiles, the number of missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv has been reduced from 25 in May to zero this month,” the mayor of Kharkiv said.

“Down to zero”: Kharkiv calms down after US gives go-ahead to fire

The situation has therefore eased considerably, said Terekhov, and attributed this to the US halting the restrictions. However, he admitted that the constant threat of glide bombs remains. After all, even under the new rules, there is a ban on firing as far into the Russian heartland as possible. Russia therefore apparently still believes itself to be safe. Although Belgorod is within range of the ATACMS and Himars missiles, dictator Vladimir Putin appears to be having a new airfield built there. The blogger “edintelpanda” had X (formerly Twitter) published satellite images in April. According to his claims, Russia has recently built a nearly two-kilometer-long runway near the city of Alexeyevk, adjacent to a logistics hub.

Russia’s sense of security is likely to be deceptive, because the American carte blanche is as restrictive as it is far-reaching: “It extends to all places where Russian forces cross the border from the Russian to the Ukrainian side and try to take over more Ukrainian territory,” Jake Sullivan recently told the US broadcaster PBSThe US National Security Advisor would therefore ISW mapped targets as potentially vulnerable. Belgorod would therefore remain an unsafe place for Russian troops, Sullivan suggests.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

“We have made it clear that it can use air defense systems, including those from the United States, to take down Russian aircraft, even if those Russian aircraft are in Russian airspace and are about to fire into Ukrainian airspace,” Sullivan said. PBS Ukraine has so far caused destruction of airports through its own drone attacks. This alone is reason enough for Russian officials to spit venom and bile; fire by ATACMS is certainly a possibility, as the German press agency reported – the constant Ukrainian shelling also caused another outburst of anger among former Russian President and close Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev.

“The bastards from the USA” are supplying Kiev with cluster munitions missiles and helping to guide these missiles to specific targets, Medvedev cursed – he claimed that the ATACAMS missiles fired at Crimea were firing cluster munitions. In a post on the short message service Telegram he blamed the USA for the attack. He also wrote that “the bastards from Kiev” had deliberately chosen the beach as a target. “Both will burn in hell,” Medvedev raged. Like the ministry in Moscow, Medvedev also spoke of a “vile terrorist attack against our people.”