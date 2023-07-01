The Manchester United transfer market is booming, with rumors and movements that could change the team’s outlook for next season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming announcements and confirmations that will define the Red Devils’ squad as they seek success in the Premier League and in European competitions.
Another movement confirmed by Manchester United is the return of assignments and the departures of some players, such as Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer. However, the negotiations for the renewal of David De Gea are still ongoing, although his free exit is not ruled out. The future of the Spanish goalkeeper remains uncertain and is expected to be resolved in the next few hours.
One of the first rumors is the possible arrival of goalkeeper André Onana, who has had an outstanding season with Inter Milan. According to Sky ItalyManchester United have started talks with the player and the Italian club, and they are expected to submit an offer of around 50 million euros plus bonuses to secure his signing.
Regarding possible incorporations, Chelsea is carrying out an exit operation and one of the names that sounds strong is that of Mason Mount. The deal between Chelsea and Manchester United is reportedly complete, with the young Englishman expected to join the club in the coming days. The transfer is estimated at around 55 million pounds, with possible bonuses that could raise the figure to almost 70 million euros.
Manchester United also intends to strengthen their attack, but the high financial demands of Eintracht Frankfurt make it difficult to sign their target, whose name is not mentioned in the source. The club is determined to take a step forward in both the Premier League and the Champions League, so the search for a new striker is a priority.
On the other hand, in the departures section, the young attacker Anthony Elanga is gaining prominence on Borussia Dortmund’s shopping list. Despite his promising talent, Elanga has had a minor role at Manchester United and could find more opportunities at the German club.
