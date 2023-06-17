After Ten Hag’s first season as Manchester United manager, the team has returned to compete in both the Europa League and the Premier League, although in both competitions it has become clear that there is still work to be done and this transfer market seems to bring movement. in the team. These are the latest Manchester United news:
Since the Glazer family put Manchester United up for sale, two interested parties have been bidding for the purchase of the club until a few weeks ago. On one side is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and on the other is Qatar. Now everything indicates that Qatar is very close to taking over the club, since they would buy it in its entirety, and it will become the largest sports operation in history, exceeding 6,000 million euros.
Manchester United made the first offer to Chelsea for the English player, an offer of 40 million euros that was rejected by the London team. As reported Fabrizio RomanoManchester United expected the rejection of this offer since Chelsea expects to receive about 75 million for Mason Mount, and the ‘red devils’ will launch the next offer shortly.
Manchester United’s season has made it clear that a center forward is needed and after the team’s interest in Harry Kane, they are now focusing on two other names that have been going strong. Goncalo Ramos He is a player who has won integers since the World Cup and now Benfica expects to receive offers of more than 90 million euros for the player, 30 less than what Harry Kane would cost. The other player they follow is Rasmus Hojlundwho has had a great season and could become the most expensive transfer in the history of Atalanta.
David de Gea’s future at Manchester United is completely unpredictable. While some reports say that he is on the exit ramp, others claim that the renewal is near. The truth is that Ten Hag has the goalkeeper for next season, although his renewal will take away his undisputed starting status and it will not be an upward renewal.
Despite playing for Olympique de Marseille last season, the player still belongs to Manchester United and this summer is expected to be his last as a United player. Real Betis has been searching the market for a center-back for some time that can accompany Pezzella, Luiz Felipe and Edgar, and given the club’s economic circumstances this could be the best solution.
