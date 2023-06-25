Manchester United follows its roadmap for next season knowing that this summer will be essential. While the club continues to search for a new owner, the transfer market is becoming complicated for Manchester United.
The departure of Mason Mount from Chelsea is something that did not catch anyone by surprise this summer, and Manchester United have been the best placed to win the Englishman for several months. What is surprising is that the days go by and the negotiations between the teams do not progress as expected. Chelsea have already rejected two offers for Mount and United are starting to get tired of the situation, as they see the 65 million euros they are asking for him as an exaggerated figure.
Alejandro Garnacho has had a spectacular progression during this last season until he surpasses Jadon Sancho in that dispute to enter the starting eleven. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in winter has left the mythical number 7 of Manchester United without an owner, and now the club is considering giving the honor to the Argentine, a very important piece of the team’s project.
The future of David de Gea remains a mystery, despite positive comments from Ten Hag, and United are weighing options for goal. Onana has won integers during this great year for Inter Milan and United has asked about him, although the transfer seems complicated since Inter is asking for a minimum of 50 million euros.
Harry Kane has one foot out of Tottenham, but despite this he could still be with the team next season. The English striker is not known for making noise off the field, but Manchester United are interested in signing him as ‘9’ in their project and they ask him to look for a way out from Tottenham this summer.
The scandal in which Antony has been involved, in which he would have assaulted his ex-partner Gabriella Cavallini, may be the trigger for Antony’s career. If what the Brazilian says is true, the club is considering terminating the winger’s contract one season after his bid for him (100 million euros). Let’s remember that Manchester United has a heavy hand in these cases and something similar has happened to Mason Greenwood, going from being a key player to not counting for the club.
