With the summer transfer window starting, and the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season, we leave you with all the rumours and news about Liverpool’s transfer market:
Spanish winger Nico Williams, who has excelled at the European Championship, is being targeted by Liverpool. The Daily Mirror reports that the Reds are prepared to pay his €58m release clause, thereby overcoming the financial problems of FC Barcelona who are also after the player. Williams, 21, could become a pillar of Liverpool’s new project under Arne Slot.
Liverpool have faced a setback in their bid to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The Daily Mail notes that negotiations stalled due to Newcastle wanting to include young talent Jarrel Quansah in the deal, something Liverpool did not agree to. Gordon, with 12 goals and 10 assists last season, was seen as a key acquisition for the Reds.
Recently appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has set his sights on Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, according to Fanatik. Mourinho is keen to make a signing for the galactico and believes the Uruguayan would be a great addition to the Turkish side. Nunez, 25, has been performing well for Liverpool and a potential move could make a big impact on the market.
French defender Maxence Lacroix has rejected a contract extension with Wolfsburg in the hope of joining Liverpool, the Daily Express reports. Lacroix, 24, has been a mainstay in Wolfsburg’s defence and his decision not to renew his contract could ease his move to the Reds. Liverpool are said to rate the player highly, which could speed up negotiations.
Liverpool have shown interest in signing Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes in the summer transfer window. According to Sport, the English club want to take advantage of the possible excess of strikers at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick. The arrival of Arne Slot as Liverpool’s new manager reinforces this initiative, as they look to bolster their squad with high-calibre players.
