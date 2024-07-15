After someone who has marked an era at Anfield like Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool already have a new manager but not everything is done, now they aim to reinforce a squad that has seen a drop in quality compared to previous years since the departure of players like Henderson, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mané. That is why Anfield is expecting a market with which to build a squad to be back at the top of the Premier League and Europe. These are some rumours and news from the Liverpool transfer market.
After learning that Lunin has refused to take on the role of back-up goalkeeper for the Merengues, Liverpool will launch a hunt for the Ukrainian. Although everything could be possible if the Brazilian ends up leaving Anfield, since he is currently being tempted by the Saudi Arabian league who have already asked about him several times. Andriy Lunin is the perfect candidate for Liverpool and the English team see him as a reliable replacement.
After losing at the Euros, all the alarm bells have rung at Anfield when Virgil Van Dijk has left a few words where he clearly cast doubt on his continuity at Liverpool: “This summer I will think carefully about what I want at club and national team level. We will try again. But first I need to recover from this difficult season.”the centre-back said. Saudi Arabia’s entry into the bidding for him may have been the trigger.
According to the account Calcium Market, There is an open battle for Adrien Rabiot, the French midfielder of Juventus of Turin, who after a great Euro Cup and with his contract expiring on June 30th, Liverpool, Milan and Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation to secure his services.
Signal Iduna Park are not holding back when it comes to negotiating for their winger. In fact, they would give the green light to his sale, being aware of the interest in securing his services in England. Clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in him.
The reds have been fascinated by a footballer who has performed at an excellent level at Euro 2024. This is Bariş Alper Yilmaz, who could land at Liverpool from Galatasaray. The Turkish team already assumes that they have received proposals from the Premier League.
