With the summer transfer window starting, and the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season, we leave you with all the rumours and news about Liverpool’s transfer market:
Recently appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing a key Liverpool player. After spells at elite clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea, the Portuguese manager is planning a major investment to strengthen his new team. Mourinho reportedly sees this signing as an opportunity to make an immediate impact at Fenerbahce.
Liverpool have shown interest in signing Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes in the summer transfer window. According to Sport, the English club want to take advantage of the possible excess of strikers at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick. The arrival of Arne Slot as Liverpool’s new manager reinforces this initiative, as he seeks to bolster his squad with high-calibre players.
Liverpool have hit a snag in their bid to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle were interested in including Jarrel Quansah in the deal, which put a stop to negotiations. Gordon, with 12 goals and 10 assists last season, was a key target for the Reds but they must now look for alternatives.
Atalanta star Ademola Lookman has attracted the attention of Liverpool following his outstanding performance in the Europa League. According to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are willing to compete with Chelsea and Manchester United for the Nigerian striker, who Atalanta have valued at over €60m. Lookman could be a vital addition to Arne Slot’s new project at Anfield.
Liverpool face the prospect of losing their star goalkeeper Alisson Becker to interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. According to Radio Marca, Liverpool are considering Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili as a possible replacement. Mamardashvili, valued at €35-40m, has impressed in La Liga and could be a key addition if Alisson decides to leave.
