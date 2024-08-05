After someone who has marked an era at Anfield like Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool already have a new manager but not everything is done, now they aim to reinforce a squad that has seen a drop in quality compared to previous years since the departure of players like Henderson, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mané. That is why Anfield is expecting a market with which to build a squad to be back at the top of the Premier League and Europe. These are some rumours and news from the Liverpool transfer market.
After a failed attempt several weeks ago, Liverpool are determined to renew their efforts to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. According to Goal.com, the Reds are considering including players in the bid to reduce the cost of the deal. This strategy reflects Gordon’s importance in the attacking plans of new manager Arne Slot, who is looking to strengthen the squad in his first season in charge.
Liverpool legend Jürgen Klopp has made it clear that he intends to take a break from football rather than take over as England manager. According to As, Klopp has expressed his desire to take a sabbatical, ruling out any offers from clubs or national teams in the short term. This decision leaves the way clear for Arne Slot to fully assume his role at Anfield without the shadow of the successful German manager.
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has identified four key positions to strengthen in the summer transfer window. The Independent reports that Slot is looking for a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and two wingers to ensure a competitive squad. Among the names mentioned to fill these needs are Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, showing the manager’s ambition to build a strong team.
Real Madrid have set their sights on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2025. According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos hope Alexander-Arnold does not renew his contract so they can sign him on a no-transfer fee basis, emulating their successful previous deals with players such as David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. This strategy could offer Liverpool an opportunity to reorganise their defence.
Defender Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool this summer, according to the Daily Mail. Despite being a key part of the Anfield defence, Newcastle United’s interest could make his exit easier, especially if the Reds look to include him in a swap deal for Anthony Gordon. Gomez’s departure would allow Liverpool to rejuvenate their squad while securing a talented young striker.
Liverpool are exploring options to strengthen their defensive midfield this summer. According to Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman is one of the prominent names on the club’s target list. The addition of a defensive midfielder is crucial to balance the squad and provide greater stability in midfield under Arne Slot.
Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, valued at €50m, is at the centre of a possible swap deal with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. Newcastle’s €45m offer was rejected but a swap deal could suit both parties, according to transfer market rumours. Such a move would allow Liverpool to rejuvenate their squad while strengthening their forward line with the promising Gordon.
Bayern Munich are considering Trent Alexander-Arnold as a possible replacement for Joshua Kimmich, who could leave the club due to his high salary. According to DAZNthe versatile Liverpool defender would fit perfectly into Bayern’s scheme, while Kimmich would bring experience and tactical flexibility to Liverpool’s midfield. This potential swap would benefit both clubs, providing strategic solutions to their current needs.
