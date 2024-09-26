The Ligue 1 transfer market is more active than ever, with rumours that could change the face of French football in the next window. Here are the five most relevant news stories that are shaking up the week.
Canadian striker Jonathan David, currently at Lille, continues to attract big European clubs, with Newcastle United now emerging as one of the main interested parties, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Under contract until 2025, David could leave as a free agent, making him a strategic target for many. Arsenal, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keeping a close eye on him, anticipating a fierce battle to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.
Olympique Marseille, under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, have set their sights on Mykhaylo Mudryk, a Chelsea winger who has failed to establish himself in London. According to TEAMtalk, the Ukrainian, relegated to the bench at Stamford Bridge, could reunite with De Zerbi, with whom he previously worked at Shakhtar Donetsk. Marseille are looking to give Mudryk another chance, in a deal that could be finalised in future transfer windows.
Midfielder Angel Gomes, currently at Lille, is attracting interest from Manchester United, according to GiveMeSport. Set to leave on a free transfer in 2025, Gomes, a former Red Devils academy graduate, has shone this season, putting him on the radar of several European giants, including Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. United are keeping a close eye on his progress in a bid to bolster their midfield for next season.
Paris Saint-Germain are determined to secure the continuity of Achraf Hakimi, one of their pillars in defence. According to Fabrizio Romanothe Parisian club have started talks to extend his contract beyond 2026, thus securing one of their stars. Hakimi, who has excelled under Luis Enrique, is considered essential to PSG’s project, and the club will look to close his renewal soon to maintain stability in its defence.
Paris Saint-Germain are looking into potential reinforcements for their forward line and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has emerged as an option, according to reports in England. Isak, who has established himself as a key figure in The Magpies’ attack, is valued at around €100m. PSG, who are interested in the Swede, will closely monitor his performances in the Premier League as Newcastle look to renew his contract beyond 2028.
