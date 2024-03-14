This weekend, Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament will be held, Liga MXHowever, there are still some signings and rumors of teams, even several are already thinking about the Apertura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of the Liga MX:
In the week the portal We are Pumas indicated that The Turk is on the radar Chivas to replace the Argentine Fernando Gago If he continued with his bad results, however, after what happened in the round of 16 of the second leg of the Concachampions against America the project of Pintita would follow.
Added to this, a complication in bringing in the former midfielder is the profile that the sports director is looking for, the Spanish Fernando Hierroand the special requests regarding reinforcements that the helmsman could make.
It is known that there have already been approaches Blue Cross with the AEK Athens from Greece to ask about the midfielder, while in the case of the full-back, he was close to returning to Mexico with La Maquina at the end of the winter transfer market, but the Porto Portugal did not let him leave. However, according to TUDNthe celestial team would only opt for one of them and it would be the World Cup winner in 2018.
“I have absolutely nothing about Rodolfo Pizarro. From inside they tell me that there is nothing, that he is a player who does not even match what he is looking for. Martin Anselmi, has a different rhythm than what he is looking for, what he wants. So Pizarro is not a player of interest at the moment in Cruz Azul.”said Adrian Esparza in The Machine Podcast.
Names continue to appear to replace the Argentine Gustavo Lema in Cougars and now the name of the helmsman who already made them champions in the past emerged, this according to the information on the portal We are Pumas.
So if the South American doesn't get up, Ciudad Universitaria is analyzing the type of offer they could make to the strategist.
Other options apparently are the Argentine Diego Cocca and the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.
According to information from Aztec SportsEl Chiquito is one of the main players that the team will try to go after America in the next market, especially if any of the figures in the azulcrema midfield leave. Those from Coapa would have to pay an approximate figure of ten million dollars per Pachucaamount at which the offensive player is valued.
In accordance with We are Pumas, National University He does not take his finger off the line and would be preparing an offer to take the Brazilian, whom he already sought in this winter market.
Said media pointed out that the possibility that the striker of the Ferencvaros from Hungary reach the Liga MX It is not safe per se viable, since the cost is not as high as what you have paid for others.
According to the portal Fichajes.comthe Brazilian Santos Laguna I would look for a change of scenery with one of the considered big four. In the last market, the defender was nowhere close to reaching Blue Crossbut now Pedregal could be his home, although the Auriazul club would have to shell out at least three million dollars.
Juanfutbol announced that Striped He would have intentions of seducing Toto and by not having to pay for the signing, they could well offer him a contractual improvement in terms of years and salary.
The offensive of the Cougars His contract ends in June and for now he has not renewed, although recently in an interview he expressed his desire to remain in Ciudad Universitaria.
