Added to this, a complication in bringing in the former midfielder is the profile that the sports director is looking for, the Spanish Fernando Hierroand the special requests regarding reinforcements that the helmsman could make.

#Blue Cross Jorge Sánchez or Rodolfo Pizarro, who would you like to see in Martín Anselmi's Cruz Azul for the next tournament? Who should Iván Alonso go for?

Rodolfo Pizarro ❤️ Both or neither. We read them… pic.twitter.com/zCo94PDYby — We are Cruz Azul (@SomosCruz_Azul) March 12, 2024

“I have absolutely nothing about Rodolfo Pizarro. From inside they tell me that there is nothing, that he is a player who does not even match what he is looking for. Martin Anselmi, has a different rhythm than what he is looking for, what he wants. So Pizarro is not a player of interest at the moment in Cruz Azul.”said Adrian Esparza in The Machine Podcast.

So if the South American doesn't get up, Ciudad Universitaria is analyzing the type of offer they could make to the strategist.

Other options apparently are the Argentine Diego Cocca and the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.

Said media pointed out that the possibility that the striker of the Ferencvaros from Hungary reach the Liga MX It is not safe per se viable, since the cost is not as high as what you have paid for others.

The offensive of the Cougars His contract ends in June and for now he has not renewed, although recently in an interview he expressed his desire to remain in Ciudad Universitaria.