Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

Thank you Hugo Ayala, for me the best central defender in the history of Tigres in terms of quality. 12 demonstrating what it is to be a professional player pic.twitter.com/SBup96memO — Rafa Sobis (@RafaChobi) November 21, 2022

The rojinegro youth squad had the option of extending their bond for one more year, but knowing that he would not be a starter, he would be taking an offer from Atlético San Luis.

⚽️ Puebla makes the arrival of Eduardo Arce official as DT after Larcamon’s departure. pic.twitter.com/xEApAQ6XP2 – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) November 19, 2022

La Franja welcomed the helmsman through social networks, who has had steps as an assistant in cougars Y celayabeing his first opportunity as a coach in the First Division.

Proud of the team’s work. +1

We continue with everything!!!

🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Epg0KMOg2I — Cesar Montes (@CJasib) November 22, 2022

Thank you for your dedication Emanuel Aguilera and Lucas Rodríguez, they leave as legends of the club pic.twitter.com/Tq4yLNmMjv — The Famous Bar 51 (@LaFamosaBarra51) November 20, 2022

Emmawho is developing as a central defender, has remained as a free agent, while the midfielder will return to the owner of his letter, the Montevideo City Torque From Uruguay.

They tell me from Mexico that in #America was not interested in Lucas Romero’s offer to cover part of the debt of #Independentthe club seeks to sell it for a contractual issue, the #Velez cooled, now consulted #Cruzeiro 🇧🇷 for the steering wheel, Red for 1 MDD would negotiate it. pic.twitter.com/lg4ncMXJJc — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 23, 2022

Journalist Nahuel Ferreira indicated that The Red would be willing to negotiate it as part of the debt they have with the Eagles, although The doggy He is also wanted by Velez and other sets from abroad.

Thank you for your dedication to these colors for so many years, we wish you much success in your future projects. Once Cougar, always Cougar! 🐾#SoyDePumas #OrigenOfThePassion pic.twitter.com/NMJatwl4xe — PUMAS (@PumasMX) November 22, 2022

Brian Garcia sounds 🇲🇽 to reinforce Toluca. Right side of 25 years. Last tournament he played 17 games scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. For my taste it is not even close to the solution that is needed in that position #DiablosTwitteros pic.twitter.com/gCDtq1Lohe – 1917⚽🎮 (@Viquez1917) November 22, 2022

🚨León 🇲🇽 and Gremio 🇧🇷 made offers for Felipe Carballo 🇺🇾. The details here. 👇👇https://t.co/8nWLiNKQOq — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 22, 2022

In the same way, it is reported that for now neither of the two teams is close to the amount that the Uruguayan club would ask for.

The Mexican goalkeeper 🇲🇽 David Ochoa will play in the MX League, after being released after passing through DC United, everything indicates that the 21-year-old goalkeeper will be a new player for San Luis. David arrives as a free agent and with 39 PJ in MLS, 63 GC and 8 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/a81JM7e3XP — Alexx Carrasquedo (@AlexxCarZe) November 23, 2022

The goalkeeper played the last semester with the D.C. United.

🚨 🚨 Andrés Carevic is the new coach of Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. The Argentine coach arrives at the club for a period of one year. Best of luck on your return to LDA, teacher! 🦁👔 📝 Read the full note here: https://t.co/ZcLoZ5YejL pic.twitter.com/3cDHDcdmvB – Official Alajuelense (@ldacr) November 20, 2022

Now he was heralded as the strategist of the Deportivo Alajuelense.

Welcome, Edson Partida! 👋

After being a fundamental piece for the title of the @Atlantean in @LigaMXExpansionthe Mexican defender arrives at the Rayos facing the #Closure2023.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jtbdFzARJ9 — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) November 21, 2022