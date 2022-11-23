The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League came to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with its sights set on the Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it’s burning
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
The historic defender of Tigres decided not to renew his contract and will leave the institution after twelve years, picking up his things this Monday.
The rojinegro youth squad had the option of extending their bond for one more year, but knowing that he would not be a starter, he would be taking an offer from Atlético San Luis.
After the departure of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon of the technical direction of Puebla, the directive found his successor in his assistant.
La Franja welcomed the helmsman through social networks, who has had steps as an assistant in cougars Y celayabeing his first opportunity as a coach in the First Division.
again the journalist David Medrano announced that El Cachorro is followed by the Spanish from Barcelonaso much so that they even asked his opinion to Francisco Palencia, who played in said club. The youth of the Rayados defender is something that draws attention to the Periquitos.
Both Argentine players have been confirmed as Atlas casualties.
Emmawho is developing as a central defender, has remained as a free agent, while the midfielder will return to the owner of his letter, the Montevideo City Torque From Uruguay.
The coaching staff of América headed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz He seeks to reinforce himself with the Argentine from Avellaneda Independent.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira indicated that The Red would be willing to negotiate it as part of the debt they have with the Eagles, although The doggy He is also wanted by Velez and other sets from abroad.
The universal sports reported that Chivas had contact with people from the Pachuca Group to check the availability of the midfielder, however, the options are minimal, since his recent renewal includes a clause that makes it easier for him to go to Europe after Qatar 2022 and has plenty of suitors in the Old Continent.
Through social networks, Pumas announced the departure of the defender, something that even the fans celebrated.
According to the information of the journalist Fernando Esquivel, Toluca would go on the right side of Necaxa, preparing an offer that they will announce in the next few hours. In fact, the offer will also include the winger Carlos Guzman as part of the payment.
The Millennium Newspaper announced that tigers look for the midfielder Pachucawhich would be valued at ten million dollars.
It is known that the Uruguayan from Santos Laguna is in the eye of the Americabut now it was also reported that the U of Nuevo Leon He has it among the requests of his new coach, the Argentine Diego Cocca.
The middle I am fierce shared that León sent an economic offer for the Uruguayan, who was recently champion with the National of Montevideobeing a request from the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva. However, they have competition for the midfielder, since also the Guild would have bid
In the same way, it is reported that for now neither of the two teams is close to the amount that the Uruguayan club would ask for.
The goalkeeper who plays for the MLS would join the squad Atlético San Luiswith the intention that when the Argentine Marcelo Barovero concludes his contract, he has already had a blank to fight for ownership.
The goalkeeper played the last semester with the D.C. United.
The Argentine coach has ceased to be the coach of Deer of Merida on the expansion league.
Now he was heralded as the strategist of the Deportivo Alajuelense.
The atlantean champion of the expansion league continues to lose elements and now the left side joins the ranks of the Necaxa on loan.
