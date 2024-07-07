This Friday, the Liga MX The 2024 Apertura Tournament has already started, however, the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce signings and departures, apart from the rumours about possible additions and departures.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Finally this Saturday, Pachuca made official the incorporation of the Ecuadorian, who signs for six months. The midfielder did not renew his contract with Lion and became a free agent.
The newspaper Super Sports confirmed that Pumas will add to its ranks the right winger of HurricaneThe source indicates that the Argentinean arrives on a definitive purchase and signs for the next three years. His departure would have been through the exit clause that is around three million dollars.
Although a few days ago it was said that the signing of the Uruguayan with the America was down, it seems that it was not like that at all. According to the Argentine journalist Cesar MerloEl Búfalo arranged his contract with the azulcremas to arrive from Rayados of Monterrey. Apparently the forward would sign for three years.
The youth of the Blue Cross He paid his release clause with the club, in order to be able to fulfill the European dream, he announced Adrian Esparza of TUDNThe full-back and winger has everything arranged to put on the jersey of the FC Copenhagen from Denmark.
Pachuca could be on red alert, since his coach would be in the sights of the national team Ecuadorafter having thanked his coach after being eliminated in the America CupThe Ecuadorian Federation has already made its intentions known to the Hidalgo club, so they would seek dialogue to inform them of the project.
However, the Uruguayan would not be the only one in the sights of Ecuador. According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe helmsman of the Blue Cross It is also an option to take the reins, so they could soon negotiate.
Fer Esquivel announced that Striped is close to signing Maguito, as he has a verbal agreement for him to sign for the next four years and thus become one of the highest paid in the Liga MX. We need to come to an agreement with him AEK Athens from Greece.
Blue Cross He is really interested in the American, that is why he has already contacted him. America. Those from Coapa are willing to listen to offers from ten to 15 million dollars. The right winger does not have a clause, so La Máquina must negotiate with the player to be able to close a deal.
The Witcher is reportedly close to having a second adventure in Europe. The journalist Leon Lecanda of ESPN shared that the AEK Athens would already be in the final details of the negotiation with Blue Cross and Chivaswho retains 50 percent of the right winger’s transfer. The offer is said to be worth $3.4 million.
He Sporting Gijon Spain has already officially said goodbye to the Spaniard on its networks, who will arrive to put on the jersey of Saints Lagunasince both belong to the Orlegi Group.
The midfielder arrives on a permanent transfer.
Fer Esquivel reported that the America look for the two players of the MazatlanThe Azulcrema board of directors has opened talks for the Paraguayan forward and the midfielder, with the Cañoneros willing to sell them, without ruling out that some player may be included in the operation.
As mentioned during the week, the Honduran will be a new player for Saints Lagunafrom the Getafe from Spain. The forward leaves on loan for a season with an option to buy, which will be mandatory provided he meets certain objectives.
Although the Mexican-Israeli did not pass the medical tests with the Tapatiosubsidiary of the Chivaswill remain in Mexico because he signed with the America.
The 21-year-old central defender, from the Hapoel Kfar of Israel’s promotion, will start with the under-23.
In accordance with Rene Tovar of the Record Diarythe midfielder of Saints Laguna would be practically closed to reinforce the America.
Although it is yet to be made official, he will wear the jersey of the two-time champion, with no details of the transfer being revealed for now.
The Argentine striker is not in the plans of Blue Crosshowever, he has not been informed what will happen to him, since he has no purchase offers. The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira He indicated that if he does not receive an order from the club to look for a new destination, he will seek to terminate his contract to keep his pass.
After being discharged by the Americathe midfielder joins the ranks of Querétarowhere he was already presented. Last semester he defended the cause of Mazatlan.
According to the account Liga MX Transfersthe Uruguayan will be withdrawn from the Pachuca. The board offers to continue the six-month loan with the Everton Viña del Mar from Chile, but the left-back and midfielder will look for a place in Mexico.
The 22-year-old Mexican defender has already been presented as a reinforcement for the Tolucacoming from the Holstein Kiel from the German Second Division.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #Liga #transfer #news #heading #A2024 #Pussetto #Amarilla #Árciga #Almada #Anselmi #Antuna
Leave a Reply