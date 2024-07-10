Here is the latest news on the A2024:

Rubio España, a 20-year-old winger who arrives from Envigado, is a new reinforcement for Santos Laguna.

The player Duván Vergara signed the contract that links him with our institution and is once again a player of 'La Mechita'

Also, as part of the operation, the Uruguayan Vicente Poggi will continue in the Argentine team permanently.

🚨Winger Diego Barrera leaves Talleres for Mexico.

The club has loaned him to Bravos de Juárez. Initially, he will play for the U23 team, but if he performs well, he will be with the first team.

The South American of Workshops II He will play for the under-23s, but if he shows good performance he will be promoted to the first team.

From Spain, from Deportivo Alavés, Rubén Duarte arrives to reinforce the defense with his tenacity and leadership. Welcome to Pumas

A CHAMPION RETURNS WELCOME HOME, LUIS!

America announced the renewal of Alejandro Zendejas.

Welcome, Bruno Mendez. Our team adds Uruguayan grit to the squad with the addition of Bruno Méndez, who comes from European football.

➡️ https://t.co/KK9amPL16c pic.twitter.com/XzX1e89kqO — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) July 9, 2024

Matheus Doria arrives to reinforce the red-and-blacks of Atlas in this AP.2024

The South American arrived on a permanent transfer for 1.5 million dollars for a three-year contract.