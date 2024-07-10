The Liga MX has already started with Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, however, the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce signings and departures, apart from the rumours about possible arrivals and departures.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
Saints Laguna added the young Colombian, who will arrive from the Envigado from his country, as reported by the newspaper Super Sports CarThe source details that the 20-year-old left winger will arrive initially to play for the under-23 team and as time goes by he will see activity with the first team, since he is considered a promising player for the Colombians.
The portal I’mFiera announced that the Ecuadorian multi-functional midfielder will join the ranks of Lion from the Independent of the Valley of your country. It is a loan with a charge and an option to purchase which, if certain objectives are met, becomes mandatory.
From Türkiye, Lion got a new striker, as reported I’mFieraThe Colombian was terminated from the Adana Demirspor so he was able to reach an agreement with the Esmeraldas, depending only on small details.
After having terminated his contract with Rayados of Monterrey after his loan with Saints Lagunathe Colombian winger found a new destination. The coffee grower returned to his country as a free agent to put on the shirt of America from Cali for the next three years.
According to the newspaper Super Sports Car, Necaxa managed to sign the Argentine striker. The former Godoy Cruz from Argentina arrives in Aguascalientes after having acquired 70 percent of its charter.
Also, as part of the operation, the Uruguayan Vicente Poggi will continue in the Argentine team permanently.
Although there was talk of the possibility of El Chino emigrating to Europe, in the end it will not be so. Different media reported that there was no offer from Spanish football, while there was one from Greece, but it did not meet the expectations of Pumas nor from the extreme.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo shared that the Argentine winger will join Braves of Juarez on loan.
The South American of Workshops II He will play for the under-23s, but if he shows good performance he will be promoted to the first team.
Toluca has consulted with the Fluminense for the Brazilian striker, without any progress being made, said the Argentine journalist Nahuel FerreiraIn addition, the attacker wants to prioritize offers from Europe.
The app 365Scores confirmed that the Colombian will terminate his contract with the America. However, despite separating his path with the Eagles administratively, his letter passes into the hands of the Orlegi Group in operation by Alan Cervantes. Given this, the winger will continue with the Sporting Gijon from Spain freely by signing until 2027.
Pumas made official the signing of the Spaniard, coming from the Alaves from Spain. The European can play as a left back or central defender.
The Sinaloa native returns to the team where he was champion. The national team was officially announced by Blue Crossfor a payment of seven million dollars, signing until 2028. In this way, the defender completed his stage with Rayados of Monterrey.
After the right end of the America will ring to join Blue Crossthe blue-cream team put an end to all those rumors by announcing his renewal. The American extended his contract, which could be seen in a video through the capital team’s account, although no financial or time details were offered.
The Bunny was not even on the bench in the first game of the Chivaswhich makes it more viable for him to leave the fold. The portal Total 90who closely follows the red and white team, announced that Jose Manuel de la Torretechnician of the Pueblarequested the signing of the right winger and negotiations are already underway, since the Rebaño is in favor of the transfer, although the 2014 World Cup player wants to retire with the Tapatíos.
Despite everything that has been said about the possible return of Maguito to Mexico with the help of Stripeddifferent media in Greece claim that the AEK Athens has rejected the offer for 12.5 million dollars and they would be asking for a minimum of 20, as reported by the journalist Kery RuizIn addition, the Greek club has already announced that it will not be blackmailed, and the Guerrero native has a current contract that he must fulfill.
Toluca continues to strengthen itself and this Tuesday, through a video, announced the signing of the Uruguayan defender, who can also play as a right back. The Uruguayan player arrives from the Grenade from Spain as a free agent signed until 2028.
As well as Brizuela the bunnyanother of the options of the Puebla to be reinforced is El Charal, who did see action with the Chivas this weekend. Since his recovery, the winger has received continuity from the Argentine coach Fernando Gago.
The Brazilian defender was finally announced as a new reinforcement for the Atlasfrom Saints Lagunawhich also belongs to Orlegi Group.
The South American arrived on a permanent transfer for 1.5 million dollars for a three-year contract.
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelthere are several interested parties in the Uruguayan Americaamong them, the Corinthians, Athletico Paranaense, International and Fluminenseall from Brazil. Apparently, some have sent offers of around three to four million dollars for 50 to 70 percent of his letter. There is also an offer from the Middle East of between five and six million dollars.
The portal Bolavip He reported that Tigers would seek the signing of the Argentine, world champion in Qatar 2022. The containment did not renew his link with the Real Betis from Spain, so he is free to sign with whoever he wants, although for now there are no negotiations with the felines.
In recent markets, there have been several teams that have wanted to get hold of the promise of Necaxawithout anyone being able to get it out. Now, according to Antonio Camacho of TUDN, Pumas I would be looking for the U-23 team, but the dispute would also include the Americawho tried to sign him by offering players, but the Rayos did not accept.
As mentioned, the Venezuelan joins the ranks of Lionafter leaving the Familiar from Portugal. The forward is already in Bajío to join the training sessions.
Fer Esquivel revealed that America has not been able to advance for the Brazilian because his coach considers him key in the rotation due to his versatility and has asked that they not negotiate him yet. PSV Eindhoven He hopes the Eagles will improve their offer in the near future.
