After the end of the Leagues Cupthe 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhas returned, but theStove Football continues, as clubs have until September to sign players.
Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:
Who arrived just last year to Juarezis now in with a chance of returning to Turkish football. The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo revealed that the central defender and captain of the national team Costa Rica has advanced negotiations to sign with the Hataysporin what would be a multi-million dollar transfer.
As was speculated last weekend, the Colombian striker puts on the shirt of Braves of Juarezcoming from the Hull City from England. The club bought his transfer for 1.2 million euros and the Colombian signed for the next three years with the option for one more.
Even though the signing of the Uruguayan was taken for granted, Los Angeles FC of the MLS with the TolucaIn the end, everything fell through. The Los Angeles club decided not to sell the forward, and they also wanted two million dollars more, something that did not please the choriceros.
A few days ago the surprise departure of the Witch of Blue Cross to Tigers. The U de Nuevo León has already officially announced him as its new signing, with a four-year contract.
Cesar Merlo reported that the Sao Paulo from Brazil made a formal offer for the Argentine midfielder Real Oviedo from Spain, which was a one-year loan with an obligation to buy 80 percent of the transfer if it met its objectives. However, Lionwho owned his pass, considered the offer insufficient.
Since last week it was known that the forward of Seville was offered to StripedThe board of directors liked him and is working to close his signing, even though he has one more year with the club. Nervionenses. There is supposedly an agreement for him to sign for three years.
As was mentioned a few days ago, the Uruguayan will not continue his career with LionThe forward was announced as a reinforcement for the Real Oviedo until December on loan.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He announced that the midfielder is not in plans to Tigersfor which it was offered to Lion. La Fiera is analyzing the regulatory situation, and is also continuing to search for two more reinforcements.
Atlas continues to move forward to be able to reinforce itself with the Colombian left winger. However, nothing ends up being finalized because since Students from La Plata Argentina is still not convinced by the conditions, which are a one-year loan with a fee.
By not entering into plans of Tigersthe Colombian left and found a place in the Puebla. This is a one-year loan with a review after six months. Also, Halftime reported that the America He also looked for the right winger, but the U refused to reinforce a direct rival and if he really wanted him it was on a permanent transfer.
Lion did not want to sell the midfielder despite the interest of Chivassince the player’s dream was to go to Europe, however, he changed teams to reinforce Striped on a permanent transfer for six million dollars and a contract until 2028. The youth team will have a European clause of ten million dollars.
According to the journalist Kery Ruiz and other sources, El Chino was close to reaching the Liverpool from England, but it was not possible because the desire of the Reds was to loan him to another team so that he could keep up his pace, however, the Sunderland He did not consider him to be at a good level, so everything was cancelled and the winger will remain in Pumas.
Monterrey Yes, he is interested in signing the international star of the Netherlandsas revealed by the sports president Antonio Noriegaas his profile fits the style of play they are looking for. The Dutchman is a free agent after not renewing his contract with the Atletico Madrid.
As it was said a few days ago, the right back of the America He joined the ranks of NecaxaThe Rayos made his signing official via social media. It is a one-year loan with an option to buy.
Another piece of news that had circulated was the possibility that the Uruguayan from Boston River join the ranks of the Puebla and it finally became a reality.
La Franja announced the arrival of the Uruguayan who plays as a midfielder and left winger.
