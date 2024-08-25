Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:

The forward of the Hull City from the Second Division of England is ready to travel to Mexico and is just waiting for the green light from the management to join the squad.

Caracas hired Mexican Daniel Aguilar for the closing of the Clausura Tournament https://t.co/TCl2PdiN2U pic.twitter.com/tVHKa6S1Uz — Gambeta (@gambetasport) August 25, 2024

The pivot signs for one year with the option to extend for six more months.

Cesar Merlo reported that the negotiations between the Boston River from Uruguay, La Franja and the Uruguayan agent came to a good conclusion.

According to the journalist Jesus Hernandez4K signed his renewal with Guadalajara until 2027.