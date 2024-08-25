All the teams of the Liga MX were left out of the Leagues Cupso the 2024 Apertura Tournament has already resumed, in addition to this, the clubs still have until September to strengthen themselves.
Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Colombian will be the new player of Braves of Juarezsince the signing was closed.
The forward of the Hull City from the Second Division of England is ready to travel to Mexico and is just waiting for the green light from the management to join the squad.
The Uruguayan will no longer see action with Toluca this weekend, as he travels to Lisbon to begin medical examinations and sign until June 2029 with the Sporting CPThe left-back and winger was bought for 16 million dollars.
The midfielder leaves the Puebla to pursue his career abroad with the Caracas from Venezuela, being the third Mexican in the history of the club.
The pivot signs for one year with the option to extend for six more months.
As already mentioned, the Puebla has closed the signing of the Uruguayan attacking midfielder.
Cesar Merlo reported that the negotiations between the Boston River from Uruguay, La Franja and the Uruguayan agent came to a good conclusion.
He Pereira Sports Colombia made official the departure of the right winger to PachucaThe Colombian striker will travel to Mexico to undergo medical examinations and will sign a one-year contract with an option to buy.
After not entering into plans of Pumas nor of Blue Crossin addition to not getting along with him Pueblathe Uruguayan winger will continue his career in his country with the Liverpool MontevideoThe South American will defend the jersey until December, awaiting the official announcement.
During the week it was mentioned that the defender would terminate his contract with the River Platedespite having arrived just this summer and not even having debuted. It was said that Striped It was his new destination, however, he left for the Venice from Italy on loan for a year.
The Gabonese winger of Los Angeles FC of the MLS It was an option for him Americawho seeks to reinforce the left wing. However, the Record Diary He revealed that an obstacle has arisen that truncates the signing and it is about his high price because LAFC wants ten million dollars, a figure that the azulcremas would not be willing to pay.
During the week the forward was linked Chivas with the Pueblahowever, his departure could already be ruled out this semester.
According to the journalist Jesus Hernandez4K signed his renewal with Guadalajara until 2027.
By not renewing its link with the Atletico Madrid In Spain, the Dutchman is a free agent and can sign with any team he wants. And while it has been rumored that the striker was offered to StripedThe reality is that his annual salary of 8.7 million euros is an unaffordable figure in Mexican football.
The Paraguayan of Mazatlan has been linked to America and Blue Crossbut now his new team would be Braves of Juarezas they are willing to give the necessary cash. In the last few games, the forward has not been present with the team or on the bench, which speaks of his possibility of leaving the Faro team.
