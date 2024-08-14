The Leagues Cup between the Liga MX and the MLS is already in the round of 16, but the Stove Football continues in Aztec football, since the clubs have until the month of September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
As had been speculated, the Argentine became the new coach of Stripedafter the dismissal of his compatriot Fernando Ortiz. The former River Plate He signed for two years and became one of the highest paid players in Mexican football. In addition, the coach reportedly asked the board to find two reinforcements.
A few days ago Sports Multimedia announced the candidates for Tigers to reinforce the left side. One of them was the element of Lionwho would be close to putting on the university jersey, since there would be a verbal agreement to make his purchase, as indicated by the newspaper Super Sports CarFinally, the negotiation takes place between the royal leadership and Osvi.
The soap opera with the Argentine does not end. Different media have reported that the winger has already held a conversation with Martin Demicheliswho asks him to stay in StripedHowever, The Artist wants to leave with him no matter what. River Plate for personal reasons. In the end, it all depends on the board to release the transfer.
Atlas announced the departure of the Argentine right-back, who had only a discreet stint. The South American’s new team is the Rosario Central from his country, which has already announced him as a reinforcement. With his departure, it has already been announced that the board will look for at least two more reinforcements.
Since his arrival at Chivasthe goalkeeper has not had the expected minutes, so he would seek to leave the institution. According to Sports Stadiumits possible destination would be the Tolucaa club that has been following him for some time.
According to the journalist’s report Jesus ‘Chuyon’ Hernandezthe Mexican-American of the Chivas is in the sights of some of the greats of European football such as Bayern Munich from Germany and the AC Milan from Italy. However, the same journalist reported that Guadalajara has no real offers for the right winger, who has been in the sights of other teams since last year.
