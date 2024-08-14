After training in Europe, both in Spain and at Bayern Munich, and after being a multi-champion as technical director at River Plate in Argentina, today begins a new challenge for Martín Demichelis as technical director of Rayados.💪🏼💙

Welcome to the Monterrey Football Club,… pic.twitter.com/VThlwqde9E

— Rayados (@Rayados) August 13, 2024