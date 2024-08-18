Except Americaall the teams of the Liga MX have been left out of the Leagues Cupso the 2024 Apertura Tournament is about to resume with some matches, but in the meantime, the clubs still have until September to strengthen.
Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:
The American journalist Tom Bogert reported that the FC Cincinnati of the MLS had already executed the termination clause of 15 million dollars for the Argentine StripedHowever, the forward himself declined the offer due to various issues in the contractual proposal.
A few weeks ago it became known that Chivas He turned down an offer from Anderlecht from Belgium for its defender, but now another team is said to be willing to sign him.
This is about the Turin from Italy, which is considering sending an offer, at least that is what the Italian journalist indicated Gianluca Di Marzio.
The app 365Scores He announced that the Argentine midfielder is the desire of the River Plate. The reporter Tano Benza reported that the millionaire board recently started negotiations and asked for conditions for the viability of the management around ten million dollars. However, Tigers set the sale price at $15 million.
The Spanish midfielder will continue with the club for longer. Americasince an offer from Russian football was rejected, the journalist reported Fernando Esquivel. He Zenit He was interested in putting up eight million euros, but the azulcremas asked for twelve million dollars, in a package and with a percentage, or 15 million dollars net. This has already stopped the negotiations.
Striped He is still clinging to the idea of signing the Maguito del AEK Athens from Greece. According to various sources, the Gang sent a final offer of between eight and nine million dollars, leaving next week as the deadline to finalize the operation.
The Uruguayan winger was in the sights of Atlaswithout anything being concrete, but now the Toluca would be interested in acquiring him, according to information from the South American press. The source details that the choriceros would already have everything agreed to close the Uruguayan Sporting Defender from his country, with which he has a contract until 2026.
His arrival would be to replace the gap left by his compatriot. Maximilian Araujowho is leaving for the Sporting Lisbon from Portugal.
