The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXentered the championship break due to the Leagues Cup 2024However the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on A2024:
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelcontacts are maintained Toluca by the Brazilian of Fluminense.
In his report, the journalist details that the Devils can overcome the personal conditions of the forward, but for now they are waiting to make a new offer.
Fer Esquivel revealed that the central defender already had his destination defined. After terminating his contract with Blue CrossThe Titan would return to Juarezsince he already has a verbal agreement, and he would arrive as a free agent. In addition, his contract will allow him to live in the United States, but continue working in Mexico. La Máquina will receive approximately one million dollars as compensation for the termination.
In the same way, Fer Esquivel reported that The Joker would put on the jacket of Bravosbecause he also has a verbal agreement. The attacking midfielder of AEK Athens from Greece he would arrive on loan for a year with an obligatory purchase option if he meets the minutes.
After the departure of Antonio Sancho as sporting director of Tigersthe club found his successor. The app 365Scores He shared that El Borrego will take his position with a multi-year contract to be the highest paid of the sports directors.
Once their relations with Humberto Valdes, Bravos announced the Spaniard as its new sporting director, a position he has held at the Grenade and Real ValladolidThe European is said to be bringing with him around four reinforcements.
Fer Esquivel announced that there are at least four interested parties in the central defender of Americawith the Seville Spain is the most interested player. However, there is no formal offer for the Uruguayan player yet.
The Brazilian defender will be out of action Tigerssince they are already accommodating him somewhere with an option to buy, offering to cover the entire salary. Supposedly there are options in Brazil and the MLS.Incidentally, they will free up a foreigner’s place.
The Brazilian defender will arrive in place of his compatriot Samir Caetano. This is a definitive transfer from the Santos FC from Brazil for eight million dollars, with a four-year contract. The South American will travel in the next few days for medical examinations and the signing.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that the forward returned to Hurricane from his country, after that Querétaro would not exercise the purchase option of 1.3 million dollars. The Argentine could go on loan with the Sporting Defender From Uruguay.
Rayados of Monterrey reported that the attacking midfielder is leaving the team to join the Athletic Morelia of the Expansion LeagueHe goes on loan for a year.
Atlas still has in mind the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder Sporting Defender from his country, as indicated by the portal Halftime. Everything will depend on whether the Uruguayan club accepts an offer for 70 percent of the transfer. Colombia also wants it.
The attacking midfielder will play in the Expansion League with the Cancun FC. The Wolf was with the last semester Athletic San Luis.
