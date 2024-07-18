The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis playing its first double day before the break for the Leagues CupHowever the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce their arrivals and departures, apart from the rumours about possible departures and signings.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
This week it was announced that La Chofis will not continue with the Pachucaas confirmed by the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada.
“He will not continue with us. Due to some particular issues, the institution has made a decision, he will surely not be with us any longer,” said the coach.
The Argentine winger was of interest to some teams in this transfer market, however, Blue Cross He has already renewed his contract until 2028 with an increase in salary and bonuses.
The Argentine is already training with him Necaxaso the only thing left to do is for his signing to be made official. The forward arrived from Godoy Cruz of his country.
After having been last season with the Elche From Spain, the forward returned to Mexico and although for now he trains with Querétaroowner of his card, will be in charge of reinforcing Xolos.
The Colombian left winger was in the last tournament with Puebla and convinced the board, so they bought his transfer Deportivo Calias it met the objectives for being acquired.
His new contract will run until June 2027.
As mentioned, the Argentine defender arrives to reinforce the QuerétaroThe defender comes on loan for a year with an option to buy from the Ludogorets from Bulgaria.
He Record Diary reported that the Chilean defender will finally be able to be enabled with the Americaafter Tigers retained his registration, so he could even debut next Saturday. Therefore, his signing with the Eagles will soon be made official.
Pumas made official the incorporation of the Argentine forward, from the Hurricane of his country.
“A new story begins for Ignacio Pussetto, an Argentine forward with a career in European and South American football, who from today wears the blue and gold colours. Welcome to Pumas, Nacho!” was the announcement from the gold and blue team.
After his good performance in the Copa America 2024 with Uruguaythe extreme sounds a lot to leave the Liga MX. It was already related to the Barcelonabut it seems that the team closest to signing him would be the Girona from Spain. The Uruguayan left back also has a contract with Toluca until 2026, but for the Spanish club it is a really attractive option.
After returning to Mexico with the America This summer, the forward trained with the club and even got minutes in the A2024, but he has once again been sent on loan to the Sporting Gijon from Spain.
