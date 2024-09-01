After the end of the Leagues Cupthe 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhas returned, but the Stove Football continues, as clubs have until September to sign players.
Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:
Various Mexican media reported that Toluca is exploring the possibility of signing the Uruguayan winger, however, the American journalist Tom Bogert He indicated that the Scarlets have not contacted the Columbus Crew of the MLS to see the possible signing.
He also revealed that even if the Choriceros’ board approached him, there would be no chance of letting him go because the North American club considers him a key piece in order to win more titles.
Another Mexican will try his luck in the Old Continent. Querétaro announced that its youth player and central defender is leaving for Cagliari from Italy, on loan for one year with a fee of 500 thousand euros and an option to buy capped at one million euros based on objectives. The 19-year-old defender is a member of the national under-20 team.
Another of the options that the Tolucaaccording 365Scoresis the Argentine midfielder of Orlando City SC of the MLSThe Devil’s board has already sent a formal offer, with an offer of around five to six million dollars net plus variables.
For now, the Lions they have not responded.
The Argentine’s deal has not been finalised. The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He commented that the Seville managed to free up wages so now they are looking to make a bigger profit with the attacker’s departure, so they proposed a counteroffer to Striped.
On the other hand, Sergio Trevino of FOX Sports He revealed that both institutions have already reached an agreement of eight million dollars, so it will be made official this Monday.
According to the Record Diaryhe America is looking for the attacker on loan. The Cape Verdean can play as a centre forward or winger on both wings, apart from playing for the Sporting Lisbon from Portugal, where he has a contract until June 2025.
The Portuguese of Angolan origin was offered to the Americawhich is why he remains one of the signing options. The advantage for the blue-cream board is that the left winger is without a team after finishing his link with the club. Lille from France.
It is known that the winger will play with the San Diego FC of the MLS from next January, but according to Ruben Rodriguezof FOX SportsChucky would be exploring the possibility of playing in Mexico this semester, since he has arranged his departure from PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands next December, they will hardly give him any minutes as a starter.
