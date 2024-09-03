The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXit is already played normally, but the Stove Football continues, as clubs have until September to sign players.
Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:
At last Striped made official the signing of the Argentine midfielder, from Seville from Spain. La Pandilla bought the South American’s card, who signs a contract until June 2027.
After not entering into plans of Blue Crosswho was the owner of his letter, nor of the Pumaswhere he was on loan, the Uruguayan left winger became a free agent, returned to his country and has already signed with the Liverpool Montevideo until December.
Although at some point it was said that the goalkeeper was in the orbit of Lionas well as other sets of the MLSin the end, will remain in Europe because he signed with the AFS SAD from Portugal, a club recently promoted to the First LeaguePaco Memo signed until June 2025.
After the poor performance of Lion In the Apertura 2024 with four points out of 18 played, both the board and the Uruguayan coach made the decision that the latter would not continue in office, which is why La Fiera is already looking for a new helmsman.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelThe Jerry, strategist of the Aucas from Ecuador, is the Panzas Verdes’ first choice to take on the project.
The journalist also reported that two other options are being considered from abroad and two others have not responded.
Toluca continues to add more pieces to its squad. The Uruguayan has already been presented as a reinforcement through social networks. The right winger debuted last year with the Sporting Defenderapart from that he was crowned champion with Uruguay at the 2023 U-20 World Cup.
From the ‘Meridian Sport’ From Serbia, the rumor of the possible incorporation of the Panamanian to the Eagles of America.
He Red Star Belgrade would no longer have the winger due to the arrival of other reinforcements and the poor adaptation he has had, so Nido de Coapa would be his destination.
According to Mac Resendiz of ESPNthe archer of Pachuca He would be close to reaching English football, as he would be in talks with two teams there, without knowing if it is the Premier League wave Championship. However, the Record Diary He came out a few hours later to deny the rumor.
With information provided by TUDNit was learned that the Portuguese helmsman of the Toluca He is among the candidates to become the new strategist of Benfica from Portugal. The Eagles have just announced the departure of the German coach Roger Schmidt.
The end of Tigers He has a past in Europe having played in the lower divisions of the Arsenalfor which reason he was again sought from England. According to the journalist of TNT Mexico, Omar Zeronthe youth would have received an offer from Ipswich Townrecently promoted to the Premier LeagueHowever, the locals reportedly rejected the proposal because the conditions and timing did not help them consider the offer.
Another of the names associated with Lion It is the Uruguayan, he announced TUDN. The Uruguayan had as his last team Tigersbeing fired before the start of the A2024 due to an alleged case of corruption when his then assistant leaked information about his lineup in the Liguilla.
While it is decided who will be the new strategist of Lionit has already been announced who will take charge on an interim basis. The report of Ezequiel Gasca indicates that the Mexican will temporarily leave the position of the women’s team to support the men’s team.
The man of the house has been working at the institution since 2014.
The former coach of Atlanta United of the MLS was also on the scene Lion. According to the journalist of FOX Sports, Ruben Rodriguezeverything was ready for El Gonzo to take over the club, however, his agent asked for more cash and everything went backwards.
