Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:

🔵⚪️🇲🇽 Lucas Ocampos has completed his move to Rayados from Sevilla. Despite links, West Ham were never in talks to sign Ocampos in the recent days. pic.twitter.com/uqOzknrQ58 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2024

Forward Christian Tabó is a new Liverpool player. ⚡️ Welcome Christian! pic.twitter.com/yHzHohh1jh — Liverpool Football Club (@LiverpoolFC1915) September 2, 2024

❗️OFFICIAL | Guillermo Ochoa arrives in Portugal 🧤🛬🇵🇹 The Portuguese club announces the arrival of @yosoy8awho has signed a one-year contract to play in the Primeira Liga, so he will join training from tomorrow#ClearerThanEver pic.twitter.com/L0A4mmWWtL — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) September 2, 2024

“Jorge Bava”:

Because he was dismissed as technical director of the @clubleonfc. pic.twitter.com/YWLzfMEInt — Why is it a trend? (@porktendencia) September 1, 2024

The journalist also reported that two other options are being considered from abroad and two others have not responded.

He Red Star Belgrade would no longer have the winger due to the arrival of other reinforcements and the poor adaptation he has had, so Nido de Coapa would be his destination.

Alejandro Corona will take over the reins of the Club #Lion on an interim basis. While options for the project are being analysed, the former midfielder will lead the first team after his vacation. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/eFaXvS6OMm — Ezequiel Gasca (@ChequeGasca17) September 3, 2024

The man of the house has been working at the institution since 2014.