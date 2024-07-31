The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXentered the championship break to start the Leagues Cup 2024However the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on A2024:
After almost ten days of negotiations, the arrival of the Uruguayan right winger to the club fell through. Atlasas reported by the newspaper Super Sports Car.
The Rojinegros made two formal offers, but Sporting Defenderthe owner of the pass, considered them insufficient.
According to the app 365Scores, America has two formal offers for the Paraguayan, one from the MLS and another from Brazil, without revealing the names. The Eagles will respond in the next few days.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He shared that there are steps in process for the midfielder of AEK Athens from Greece arrive free to JuarezThe Joker is seeking to terminate his contract with one year remaining and the option for one more, in this way, he would sign as a free agent.
The Greeks are seeking financial compensation of around two million dollars.
The Mexican-American winger, coveted by the Americais a new reinforcement of the Nashville SC of the MLSThe Aztec under-23 team arrives on loan from The Los Angeles Galaxy as an injury replacement player at the end of the season with the option to extend until 2025.
In the absence of opportunities in Chivasthe youth player would no longer be at the club. The left winger does not appear in any of the club’s categories, apart from his profile on the club’s website Liga MX He is being labelled as an unregistered player. The winger could play in the United States as there are some teams interested.
The archer leaves Tigers in order to reinforce Juarez. Through their social networks, the locals said goodbye to the goalkeeper.
As mentioned, Lion made official the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder, from the Botafogo from Brazil. La Fiera announced it through a video.
According to information from Chile by Radio Pautaindicate that the defensive midfielder was offered to the Puebla Through the agency ‘Vibrate’who is in charge of representing him. Currently, the Chilean pivot plays for the Colo Colo of his country.
The Paraguayan left winger does not know what his future will be, since Workshops in Cordoba Argentina has negotiations with the Nottingham Forest from England and BravosIt is mentioned that the Argentine manager Andres Fassiwith ties to the Argentine and Mexican clubs, intervened in the negotiations and rejected the English club’s offer. The border club has offered a considerable sum of 20 million dollars for the letter.
