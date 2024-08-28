Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:

This will be the former full-back’s first experience as a head coach, having previously served as an assistant.

The striker is expected to be ready to play in two months, so it is expected that he will recover his level after being out until December.

The Uruguayan arrived in Bajío in 2023 and after eight months he says goodbye.

From Toluca to Lisbon 🇲🇽🇵🇹! Sporting announced the arrival of Maximiliano Araújo from the Red Devils. The operation would have closed at around 15 million euros and the Uruguayan signed with the Portuguese entity until 2029 ✍️: https://t.co/ycuCJpNJ13#Sporting… pic.twitter.com/OGQSMJkdcA — Sports Plan (@PlanoDeportivo) August 27, 2024

The Uruguayan team left the Toluca to sign until June 2029.

Vasco announces hiring of Jean Meneses 💢 See details ➡️ https://t.co/ElxVw9p5G5 pic.twitter.com/k5SwbDMq0q — ge (@geglobo) August 27, 2024

Welcome to the ‘Bella Airosa’! 🇲🇽🩵 This afternoon the Colombian Faber Gil was officially presented as a reinforcement for the @Tuzos from Pachuca. 🇨🇴⚪🔵#TuzoPride💙 pic.twitter.com/nE2cIUMA5J — Tuzo Pride (@Orgullo_Tuzo) August 27, 2024

According to the journalist Mario Garciahis high salary is the main barrier, since the defender is not willing to earn less.