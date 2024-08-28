After the end of the Leagues Cupthe 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhas returned, but the Stove Football continues, as clubs have until September to sign players.
Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the morning of this Tuesday, the Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra indicated that Rafael Marquez He was a candidate to lead the National Athletic However, Colombia later deleted his report. In the end, the manager of the Verdolaga club will be the World Cup player in 2010.
This will be the former full-back’s first experience as a head coach, having previously served as an assistant.
According to 365Scoresthe Algerian winger was offered to the Club Americaafter becoming a free agent by not renewing with the Lille from France. The blue-cream board is considering it, but will continue to analyze it along with other options.
After seeing his dream of returning to Europe cut short, El Brujo will remain in Mexico, but now he will defend the jersey of Tigers. The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that there is a total agreement for the definitive transfer for eight million dollars, with a contract until 2028. It was the right winger himself who asked for his departure from Blue Cross. 50 percent of the sale corresponds to the Chivas.
Despite being injured, the Uruguayan leaves Lion to continue his career in the Real Oviedo of Spain, which also belongs to the Pachuca Group.
The striker is expected to be ready to play in two months, so it is expected that he will recover his level after being out until December.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reported that the Colombian of Students from La Plata Argentina has very advanced negotiations to become a reinforcement of the AtlasThe coffee grower can play as a winger or a midfielder.
The right winger did not quite work out in Lion and goes to the Penarol from Uruguay, on loan for one year with an option to buy.
The Uruguayan arrived in Bajío in 2023 and after eight months he says goodbye.
Since last week it was known that the Uruguayan winger was sold to Sporting Lisbon from Portugal and this Tuesday the team made his signing official.
The Uruguayan team left the Toluca to sign until June 2029.
Not having minutes with him Americathe right back found a place in a new team. The newspaper Super Sports Car confirmed that the blue-cream youth player joins the Necaxawhich is a one-year loan with an option to buy. He only needs to pass the corresponding medical examinations for it to be officially announced.
From the Flamengo Brazil launched an offer for the services of the right winger of the Chivasa sum of five million dollars, which was rejected. However, the reporter Gibran Araige of TUDN He indicated that negotiations are continuing and a second offer of around eight million dollars is expected.
After it was announced that it would be sold last week, finally the Vasco da Gama from Brazil officially introduced him to the Chilean winger, who left the Toluca 1.5 million dollars. Takeshi left an emotional message to the Red Devils through his Instagram account.
According to some users from the Old Continent, the Villarreal from Spain would be allegedly interested in signing the striker TolucaHowever, the real information is that the scarlet directive has not received any call or probe since the Yellow Submarine.
Pachuca officially confirmed the signing of the Colombian as its fourth reinforcement. The right winger arrives from the Pereira Sports from your country. This is a one-year loan with an option to purchase.
The Chilean wants to get out of Striped And although he has the green light from the board, his game looks complicated for different reasons.
According to the journalist Mario Garciahis high salary is the main barrier, since the defender is not willing to earn less.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #Liga #A2024 #transfer #news #Ounas #Antuna #Manyoma #Viñas #Lara #Gil #Piojo #Vegas
Leave a Reply