Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:

The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo reported that the technician Eduardo Dominguez has not released the pass for him to leave, despite the loan with Students from La Plata from Argentina, the same amount as the salary of the left winger has already been agreed.

The Russian team bought the transfer for eight million euros net plus six million in variables, so El Cachorro will soon travel to undergo medical examinations and sign.

EXCLUSIVE 365SCORES 🚨😈 Toluca sent a formal offer for Diego Rossi and Martín Ojeda 😈💸 They are considering both options in search of moving forward with the FIRST Club that responds. The offers are around 5-6 million dollars net plus variables, with practically 8 million dollars being the amount they would pay for… pic.twitter.com/hHwwskgUnH — 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) August 31, 2024

The reporter Julio Ibanez of TUDN He put an end to the rumors and stated that El Pumita would not wear the blue and cream jersey, as with information from the media COS Panamathe attacker of the Red Star Belgrade I would be close to signing with the Panzas Verdes because Pachuca Group would offer better economic conditions.