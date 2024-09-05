The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXit is already played normally, but the Stove Football continues, as clubs have until September to sign players.
Here are the latest news on A2024 upgrades, upgrades and rumors:
For more than a week it has been known that Atlas was in negotiations for the Colombian, but the deal has not been finalized.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo reported that the technician Eduardo Dominguez has not released the pass for him to leave, despite the loan with Students from La Plata from Argentina, the same amount as the salary of the left winger has already been agreed.
Even though the defender was on the radar of the team several times, America after his descent with the Almeria from Spain, he will continue his career in Europe, but with the shirt of Lokomotiv Moscow from Russia, as reported by the Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.
The Russian team bought the transfer for eight million euros net plus six million in variables, so El Cachorro will soon travel to undergo medical examinations and sign.
It seems that the Uruguayan is winning the race to be the new helmsman of LionVarious media outlets indicate that negotiations are very advanced and that for now there is an agreement in principle for him to sign for one year with the option to renew based on objectives.
A week ago it was reported that the Toluca had the Uruguayan in his sights Columbus Crew and to the Argentine of Orlando Cityboth of the MLSHowever, both institutions have already informed the Red Devils that both players are non-transferable. The scarlet board will continue to analyze other options.
A few days ago it was mentioned that the Panamanian could become a reinforcement for the AmericaHowever, it seems that Lion would steal his signing.
The reporter Julio Ibanez of TUDN He put an end to the rumors and stated that El Pumita would not wear the blue and cream jersey, as with information from the media COS Panamathe attacker of the Red Star Belgrade I would be close to signing with the Panzas Verdes because Pachuca Group would offer better economic conditions.
The name of the Brazilian winger began to sound loud on social networks, as he is linked as the new reinforcement of the America. Supposedly, the account @HuMarquezz09the board is in talks to bring the attacker from Atletico Mineiro from Brazil. In the end, for now it is just a rumor because there is nothing to confirm a real interest from Coapa.
The defender is one of the few Mexicans who remains in Europe, although unlike many others he does not have as much attention. True to form, Striped would be seriously considering bringing him back to Mexico by launching an offer to the Dundee from Scotland, as reported David Elgueta of the RG The Sports.
According to Diego Medina of TUDN, Striped The club is not throwing in the towel on bringing in more reinforcements, although this would be with the winter market in mind. The reporter detailed that the board’s first options would be in Europe, but if they don’t find one they like, they would go for El Cucho, a Colombian forward from Columbus Crew of the MLSfor which they are asking for 22 million dollars.
