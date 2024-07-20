The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis already playing Matchday 4 to move on to the championship break due to the Leagues CupHowever the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on A2024:
It was announced that the Uruguayan striker is in the orbit of the Toluca. According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelinterest arises from the offer of Boca Juniorssince it would seek an exchange as a guarantee of payment in search of the entire pass Thomas BelmonteThe Devils are analyzing it, but it looks complex according to the source.
At last the America made official the signing of the Colombian left back, who arrives as a free agent after his time at the Braga from Portugal, signing until 2027.
It should be remembered that due to a heart problem, the Paraguayan was discharged from the Toluca for the next few months, but now Fer Esquivel revealed that there are efforts to make it a permanent withdrawal. The Devils are already working with Blue Cross the dissolution of the loan.
In the end, the Chilean defender will remain at El Nido. America announced the final transfer of the Andean team from Tigerssigning until 2027.
America He also made official the incorporation of the Uruguayan forward, coming from StripedIt is mentioned that the Azulcremas bought their entire letter, signing until 2027.
The newspaper Super Sports Car reported that the Paraguayan central defender will arrive at Querétaroas a one-year loan, with an option to purchase, from the Lanus from Argentina. The South American is already on Mexican soil waiting to sign his contract.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the Peruvian winger of Sporting Cristal from Peru is wanted by Pachucabut also has surveys of the Argentinos Juniors and the Platenseboth from Argentina, as well as the Sao Paulo from Brazil. The account Liga MX Transfers He indicated that the Inca is willing to emigrate to Mexico.
According to the portal IamFootballhe America are looking into signing the Canadian in case they get rid of the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. The left winger and inside player plays with the Nashville SC of the MLS and had a good participation with Canada in the America Cup. His contract runs until December 2026 with the option to extend until 2027.
Thinking ahead, Toluca closed the signing of the Brazilian, from the Avaí FC from his country. On their social networks, the Mexican team announced the incorporation of the midfielder for the under-23 squad.
The Colombian was close to living another experience in the Mexican league because he was going to wear the jersey of Saints Lagunahowever, did not pass the studies. Nevertheless, the defender was able to close his contract with the Junior from Barranquilla of his country, remembering that he played the last semester with the Independent Medellin.
In his presentation with the Tiburón, the coffee grower took aim at the Guerreros management, denying the exams, since they never explained to him the reason why they would not sign him.
In the end, according to unofficial reports, when the full-back arrived in Torreón there was still no agreement with his agent.
The Venezuelan said goodbye to the Mazatlan Yet the Liga MXThe winger is already traveling to Ecuador to sign with the Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador. The same technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He made it known, since he had already planned that he was not going to continue counting on the South American.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo reported that the selected Venezuela The final purchase has already been agreed upon for two and a half years.
With the departure of Eduard Bellothe arrival of the Ecuadorian becomes more evident Mazatlan. It is mentioned that the central defender of Barcelona Guayaquil He will be arriving in the next few days, after having been training on his own.
