Here is the latest news on A2024:

Welcome to the Eagles, Cristian Borja! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/GknpolX4IH — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 19, 2024

He’s already signed. Igor Lichnovsky is here for a while! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/7tsf8hV87R — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 19, 2024

Welcome to Club America, Rodrigo Aguirre! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/K6VZSHJC9F — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 19, 2024

THE U23 STRENGTHENED WITH BRAZILIAN ELEMENTS Wanderson Barros and Fabricios Dos Santos are the two elements that join the category directed by Carlos María Morales pic.twitter.com/8OyW7OXmpN — The Devil’s Corner Podcast (@delrojo1917) July 19, 2024

✅ 🦈 Winger Yairo Moreno is a new player for Junior de Barranquilla, arriving from Independiente Medellín INFORMATION :

Nationality: Colombia 🇨🇴

Age: 29

Date of birth: April 4, 1995

Skilled foot: Left pic.twitter.com/oubv61RzQN — Colombian Football Signings (@deportes_andy) July 18, 2024

In his presentation with the Tiburón, the coffee grower took aim at the Guerreros management, denying the exams, since they never explained to him the reason why they would not sign him.

In the end, according to unofficial reports, when the full-back arrived in Torreón there was still no agreement with his agent.

The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo reported that the selected Venezuela The final purchase has already been agreed upon for two and a half years.