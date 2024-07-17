The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis playing its first double day before the break for the Leagues CupHowever the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce their arrivals and departures, apart from the rumours about possible departures and signings.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that El Titán put his stay in Blue Crossapart from that, she cannot leave the country because the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico prevented her from terminating her contract, remembering that she continues to go through personal problems due to what happened with her sister. Paola a week ago.
At last Atlas made official the signing of the Serbian striker naturalized Montenegrin. The striker arrives from the Sporting Gijon from Spain, in exchange for two million euros, signing until 2027.
Pumas is close to closing its forward. The Argentine has already landed in Mexico City to present the corresponding medical exams and if everything goes well, he will sign and then be announced. The South American arrives from the Hurricane of his country.
Another who is already in Mexico City to carry out the corresponding tests is the Uruguayan forward, who leaves behind Striped to be close to signing with AmericaThe Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo He revealed that those from Coapa bought his pass so that he could sign until 2027.
Day of arrivals on Aztec soil. The Colombian of Braga from Portugal is also in Mexico ready to present the corresponding checks with the Eagles of America.
The left-back would sign until 2026 with the option for one more year.
The red-and-white youth player became a new reinforcement for the America. From Saints Lagunathe containment up on a definitive transfer until 2027 with an option until 2028.
Another of the youth players ChivasThe attacking midfielder was on loan last semester with Juarezbut now he will play on loan in the Expansion League with the Cancun FC.
Likewise, the blue-cream youth player and containment player leaves the America bound for Saints Laguna on a one-year loan with an option to purchase.
The newspaper Super Sports Car He assured that there are negotiations of the Atlas with the Uruguayan of Sporting Defender who has great potential in the under-20 team.
The 20-year-old right winger has become a key player for the club.
Querétaro has had a bad start with three losses, so it is thinking about strengthening its defense. Super Sports Car announced that the Argentine center back will arrive on loan for a year from the Ludogorets from Bulgaria. The transaction has already been completed, only the medical examinations are missing.
The Ecuadorian left the Atlas to join the Sporting GijonThe forward is leaving on loan for a year, having already been announced by the Spanish team.
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Workshops in Cordoba Argentina would be very interested in the Peruvian midfielder of the PumasAccording to the source, the club’s board is willing to listen to offers, although first the Argentine club will have to free up a spot for foreigners.
The Uruguayan defender has not been able to play with the America so far in the tournament because I was in the America Cup with his national team. From the beginning it was unknown what would happen to the centre-back, since in the last year he has been followed from Europe. Now, according to the Uruguayan journalist Buysanhe Seville from Spain has released a foreigner’s place thinking of making a formal offer to Coapa for the South American. On the other hand, the Turin Italy also follows closely behind.
Young MX Soccer Players He reported that Saints Laguna received an offer from Portugal for its youth player, who played 15 matches with the team last season. The same source revealed that the Warriors rejected the first offer for the midfielder, who was already in Europe with the Sporting Gijonbut they are waiting for a second one.
