The Leagues Cup between the Liga MX and the MLS is already in the round of 16, but the Stove Football continues in Aztec football, since the clubs have until the month of September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
In the end, according to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe new coach of Striped It will be the Argentine, since he won the race against his compatriots Eduardo Berizzo and Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudetthe latter because he did not have the vote of confidence of the board.
He is supposedly traveling to Mexico in the next few days to sign his contract and make his presentation.
The South American’s last job was in charge of the River Plate from their country.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that Juarez is still looking for a striker, because in addition to the Slovenian Andraz Sporar of the Panathinaikos from Greece, the attacker is in the sights of Mazatlan.
The border management has already offered between three and four million dollars, hoping to be able to close the European or the Paraguayan.
According Sports Multimedia, Tigers is interested in reinforcing its left side, so it has three names on its list. One of them is the element of the Pachucaas well as The Scorpion of Necaxa and Osmi of Lionalthough according to the source, the latter is the one that most attracts the attention of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic.
Even though it was taken for granted that the Argentine midfielder would join the River Plateeverything remains stuck, without being able to travel to his country. The directive of Striped He has not let go of the wheel, but the Millionaire He is in a hurry because he has already been put on the provisional list for the Libertadores Cup.
Despite not being fit to play due to a long knee recovery from a cruciate ligament reconstruction, the O’Higgins of Chile announced the signing of the Chilean forward, from Hot Group.
The attacker, who defended the jackets of Querétaro and Xoloswill join the club until December 2025.
According to the journalist Rodrigo Camacho of FOX Sports, Chivas will again try to sign the right winger Stripedwhich is why he will start talks again.
Guadalajara’s intention is to initially approach the player to find out what his situation is and then begin contacting La Pandilla, looking for a possible purchase or exchange.
