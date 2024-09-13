This Saturday, September 14, the transfer market comes to an end, so some clubs in theLiga MX are making their final moves for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Here we leave you the latest news of signings, losses and rumors of Stove Football:
It was learned that the America made an attempt to bring back the Liga MX The Mexican defender, however, decided to continue his career in Europe. El Cachorro was transferred from Almeria from Spain to FC Lokomotiv from Russia for eight million euros, signing for five years.
With time running out, the America He rushes to close his last reinforcement and it seems that it is an old acquaintance of the Liga MX. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe Chilean striker will arrive on loan for one year from the CSKA Moscow from Russia for two million dollars. It is even mentioned that the Andean was willing to lower his salary to return to Aztec football.
The novel is over. The Brazilian will remain in Tigers Although he was offered a place outside the club, as there was no one who would pay him the same salary, he rejected any offer.
“The transfer window closes on Saturday and Samir, as I said before, is a Tigres player and has a contract.”he explained Mauricio Culebropresident of the regio club.
Just as you read it. Different media revealed that the Spanish defender was close to signing with Stripedin the end, Stove Football. The club president, Antonio Noriegaacknowledged that they spoke with the world champion, but the deal was not closed because they did not have a foreign quota.
The contract of both footballers ends next December, so the board of directors of Atlas He is already planning to renew both of them, as they are key pieces in the Spanish coach’s project. Beñat Saint Joseph.
With this, both the full-back and the centre-back could put an end to their careers in the red-and-black jersey.
365Scores announced that the Brazilian right winger passed the corresponding medical examinations with the Tolucaand has already received his work visa, so it is expected that in the next few hours the signing of the attacker will be made official. Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil.
Good news for the Chivas of GuadalajaraThe club officially announced the renewals of both players, who are vital to the Rebaño project. El Piojo renewed until 2028 with an option for 2029, while the right back extended his contract until 2027 with an option for 2028.
