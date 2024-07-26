The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXentered the championship break due to the Leagues Cup 2024However the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on A2024:
According to the account Liga MX Transfershe Toluca reached an agreement with the Brazilian Fluminensepending an agreement on the economic issue. However, to make this signing, the Red Devils must free up a foreigner’s spot, for this reason, they would already be looking for a place for the Paraguayan Robert Morales.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that Striped is looking to sign the midfielder LionAccording to the journalist, what has stopped the progress of the negotiations is the youth player himself because he is looking for Europe and joining the club from Monterrey would complicate the issue. La Pandilla would be willing to put up the seven million dollars that La Fiera is asking for, in addition to substantially improving the salary.
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira, America received a formal offer for the Uruguayan from the Penarol from your country. This is a loan with a net charge of one million dollars plus one million dollars in variables until the end of the year.
Another of the guarantees of the Charcoal miners is to increase its value in the market, however, the Eagles are not convinced.
As mentioned last week, the forward will wear the shirt of Xolos from Tijuanaafter having been the last semester with the Elche B from Spain.
This is a loan from Querétaroowner of his letter.
For this semester, the midfielder is no longer with the Americaas it was revealed that he now defends the jersey of Braves of Juarezwhere he already played for the U-23 team and scored a goal.
He Record Diary He reported that Blue Cross has launched a renewal proposal for the midfielder. It seems that the extension of Charly’s contract is on the right track.
With information from Francisco Montes of Fox Sportsit was announced that the left winger of Necaxa is in the sights of Witches from Belgium. However, it should be remembered that América is also looking into signing the youngster.
In addition to this, Aztec Sports He revealed that the Rays are willing to give him facilities to go to the Old Continent, since they are only looking to receive around three million dollars.
Despite becoming an important man with the Puebla In the last year, the forward was finally released and will now join the Celaya in the Expansion League. The Gasolinero still has a contract with La Franja until December 31, 2025.
