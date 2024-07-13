The Liga MX already plays Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, however, the Stove Football continues, as clubs continue to announce signings and departures, apart from the rumours about possible arrivals and departures.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
As was known, the Argentine did not enter into plans Blue Cross and will terminate his contract, since he has already received the approval of the board. The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira He announced that the forward has everything verbally closed to be a new player of the Platense.
Saints Laguna released a statement to announce that the forward is leaving the club to join Black Lions in the Expansion LeagueThis is a one-year loan.
Blue Cross announced that the 26-year-old Colombian defender has extended his contract for the next four years.
At last Saints Laguna made official the incorporation of the Honduran forward, from the Getafe from Spain, although the last semester he was on loan with the Almeria. El Choco arrived on a permanent transfer for the next three years in exchange for two million euros.
America has a new interest to strengthen its squad. The Colombian left back would arrive as a free agent after not renewing with the Braga from Portugal, as reported by the app 365Scores. There are already advanced negotiations between the player’s entourage and the blue-cream board. It is mentioned that in the next few days, the former Toluca He will travel to Mexico to undergo medical tests, agree on details and sign until 2026.
As mentioned, the Colombian right winger terminated his contract with the America to continue with the Sporting Gijon from Spain as a free agent. The coffee grower signed until 2027.
Although the Chilean has already appeared in Coapa to report with the Americajournalist Fernando Esquivel announced that the defender has not signed because Tigers He has not yet been deregistered from the system and cannot have two contracts in the same one. Next week he could have a new registration to finally put on the blue and cream jersey again.
He Corinthians Brazil continues to insist on the Uruguayan left winger. The newspaper Super Sports Car confirmed that the Uruguayan has a second offer from the Timaowhich consists of 3.5 million dollars for 50 percent of the pass, however, the Brazilian coach of America, André Jardineis analyzing, since he cannot convince himself to let go of the attacker.
The Uruguayan is a new reinforcement of Gymnastics La Plata from Argentina. His loan was cut off Pachuca and Penarol from Uruguay loans him for one year with an option to buy.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo reported that the Barcelona Guayaquil Ecuador has everything agreed to acquire the services of the Venezuelan national team player, since they have a verbal agreement. The forward will be transferred from the Mazatlan.
The selection of Ecuador The search for a coach continues and now the helmsman sounds like Atlaswith whom they have even already started talks, the portal indicated HalftimeThe Spaniard became option B after failing to get the Argentine Luis Zubeldia of the Sao Paulo.
He CSKA Moscow Russia put a price on the Chilean striker, who is of interest to the America. 365Scores He revealed that the possible signing would be blocked because the Russian team wants at least ten million dollars. Given this, they would look for other options.
Carlos Hernandez of Fox Sports revealed that the defender renewed for the next two years with the America.
According to information from the journalist Raisa Simplicio of Goal Brazil, Tigers is interested in signing the central defender of Santos FC from Brazil, although it is also of interest to Bay and Botafogo.
However, his representative assured that the only official conversation he had had was with the locals, but in the end, the South American club would have rejected the northern offer.
Although both have been rumored to reinforce the Pueblathe technician Jose Manuel de la Torre ruled out signings. In a press conference, The Chepo He said they are totally out of their depth, so The little rabbit For now it will remain in Chivasalthough various media outlets claim that he refuses to leave the team with six months left on his contract. Ultimately, the Uruguayan winger will remain a free agent.
The forward arrived in Guadalajara in the early hours of the morning to close his signing with the Atlas. Djukaa Serbian attacker naturalized Montenegrin, comes from Sporting Gijon from Spain.
According to the journalist Carlos Tarache, Pumas has sounded out the Venezuelan team, which currently plays in the Philadelphia Union of the MLSHe plays as a defensive midfielder, although the journalist indicated that he is also of interest to other teams.
ESPN revealed that in the week Blue Cross and the AEK Athens of Greece reached an agreement to agree on the amounts to be paid for The Witcher.
However, everything became complicated because the Hellenic club is looking for a different payment scheme than the one that had been agreed at the beginning, and has recently closed another signing, the Argentine Erik Lamelawho plays right winger, the position of the national team.
