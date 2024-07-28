The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXentered the championship break to start the Leagues Cup 2024However the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make moves.
Here is the latest news on A2024:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The app 365Scores has been able to know that Lion will acquire the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, owned by BotafogoAccording to the source, there is already a full agreement between all parties for the Uruguayan to put on the emerald jersey.
The operation will consist of a one-year loan with an option to buy, being an express request from the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava.
The signing of the Brazilian central defender with the club was made official Tigers from the Santos FC from his country. It is a definitive transfer for five million dollars net plus variables. The South American signs until 2027 with the option of one more year.
The central defender renewed his contract with Rayados of Monterrey. El Toro extends until 2028.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the America in the player of the Real Salt Lake of the MLSThe source details that the azulcremas will value their performance in the Leagues Cup to see if he makes an offer or not. The Mexican-American is 20 years old and develops as a left midfielder, and is also in the sights of Chivaswho will also watch him in the binational tournament.
It was made official. The Venezuelan will continue his career outside the Mazatlanas he will defend the shield of the Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador. The winger signed a contract until December 2026.
Although the Uruguayan defender was placed America in the ranks of the Seville from Spain, the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He announced that the Andalusian team is not interested in his services.
A source revealed to the communicator that the Nervionenses They are not after the South American, and they do not even have the necessary capital to be able to secure his services.
After his adventure in Europe with the Dundee From Scotland, the striker returns to Mexican soil, but to play in the Expansion League with Deer of Merida.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #Liga #A2024 #transfer #news #Bello #Hernandez #Joaquim #Guzman #Luna #Caceres #Pineda
Leave a Reply