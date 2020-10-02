Corona has led to a softening of various deposit rates in banks. In such a situation, the government has decided not to change the interest rate for the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year on PPF, NSC and other small savings schemes. The interest rate on PPF will be 7.10 per cent in third quarter and 6.8 per cent on NSC. The Finance Ministry notifies the interest rates for small savings schemes on a quarterly basis. Giving information about the government’s borrowing target for the second half of the current financial year, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that there has been no change in the interest rates for small savings schemes in the third quarter. Later in the Finance Ministry notification, it said that the interest rate on various small savings schemes for the third quarter (October-December) of the financial year 2020-21 has been retained at the level fixed in (July – September).

Donald Trump gets corona victim then gold and silver shine, know fresh price

How much interest on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)? The interest rate on the Senior Citizens Savings Schemes for five years will remain 7.4 percent. Interest on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is paid quarterly. The interest rate on savings deposits is retained at 4 percent. SCSS is the flagship scheme of small savings of the Government of India. In this, any senior citizen can invest a maximum of Rs 15 lakhs in multiples of Rs 1,000. Those who retire after 55 years or take voluntary retirement can also become a part of this scheme. The scheme earns interest every quarter. The SCSS account matures in five years, but can be extended for three years, but the condition is that it can be extended only once. SCSS has an interest rate of 7.45 per cent for the April-June quarter, which is much higher than any other fixed return scheme. Senior Citizen: 6 Best Investment Options

How much interest on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana? The interest rate on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana), a girls-linked savings scheme, will remain at 7.6 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year. The Central Government’s Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a good investment plan for a child below 10 years of age to save for higher education and marriage. Putting money in this investment option also helps you to save income tax. Under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, an account can be opened before the birth of a girl child with a deposit of at least 250 rupees before the age of 10 years. After opening the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account, it can be run till the girl child turns 21 or gets married after the age of 18 years. Know what relaxation was found in the rules for opening account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

How much interest on Kisan Vikas Patra? According to the notification, the annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will be 6.9 percent. Sana Vikas Patra (Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate) is a means of investment in which the Government of India guarantees security. Maturity of this scheme 124 Month i.e. 10 years starts in 4 months. Investment starts from Rs 1000 and there is no maximum limit. Kisan Vikas Patra is a one time investment scheme. It comes as a certificate. The certificate starts at Rs 1000. And it ranges from 5000 rupees, 10 thousand rupees to 50 thousand rupees. You have to buy it and you can buy any number of it. Double your money through Kisan Vikas Patra, starting at Rs 1000