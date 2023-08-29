Today’s gossip August 29, 2023

If you are a lover of everything that hides behind the fascinating world of entertainment, you cannot miss these real gems. Among the latest gossip news today 29 August 2023 we find the dangerous curves of Elisabetta Canalis And Arise in addition to the revelations on the post-Sanremo crisis of the Ferragnez. So here are the gossip ideas of today 29 August 2023:

Elisabetta Canalis promotes the new Intimissimi line on Instagram and social networks are in raptures….SEE THE PHOTOS FROM ELISABETTA SCREAMING

Arise publishes some of her naked photos on Instagram and launches the appeal: “I’m looking for a husband, I accept proposals”… LOOK AT ARISA’S CRAZY PHOTOS

Ferragni and Fedez in crisis, behind the scenes of the post-Sanremo separation…READ THE COMPLETE NEWS ON THE FERRAGNEZ CRISIS

